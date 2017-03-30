Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Red Bull heir snubs hit-and-run case, again

BANGKOK: The heir to the Red Bull billions today (Mar 30) again snubbed Thai prosecutors over a five-year-old hit-and-run incident that killed a policeman, the latest delay to a case that has become a byword for impunity enjoyed by the country’s rich.

crime, corruption, death, murder, police, transport,

AFP

Thursday 30 March 2017, 03:49PM

Today a spokesman for Thailand’s Attorney-General said Vorayudh’s lawyer had requested to postpone the latest summons, claiming his client was on a business trip in Britain. Photo: Post Today
Today a spokesman for Thailand’s Attorney-General said Vorayudh’s lawyer had requested to postpone the latest summons, claiming his client was on a business trip in Britain. Photo: Post Today

Vorayudh Yoovidhya, whose nickname is “Boss”, was 27 when he allegedly smashed his Ferrari into a police officer in 2012 and sped away, dragging the body along a downtown Bangkok road for about 100 metres.

A trail of debris from the accident led officers to the mansion of his super-rich clan, who own half of the Red Bull energy drink empire.

The local police station, which covers Bangkok’s most exclusive district, initially accepted the family’s claim that the housekeeper was driving the car.

But the story fell apart and Vorayudh was eventually hit with a string of charges.

He has repeatedly failed to show up for formal indictment and has never been re-arrested, allowing some of the charges to expire and delaying legal action.

The allegations have not deterred him from appearing on Bangkok’s high society party circuit and he continues to freely dip in and out of the country.

Today a spokesman for Thailand’s Attorney-General said Vorayudh’s lawyer had requested to postpone the latest summons, claiming his client was on a business trip in Britain.

“We cannot indict him because the suspect is not present,” said spokesman Prayut Bejiraguna, adding that the appointment was rescheduled for April 27.

As with many high-profile criminal cases involving Bangkok’s elite, public anger over the lack of progress tends to bubble up periodically, putting brief pressure on police before slipping back off the radar.

C and C Marine

This week the Thai media was awash with photos of the Red Bull princeling, including shots of a black Porsche with the licence plate “B055 RBR” (Red Bull Racing).

Interest in Vorayudh’s case was revived last year after the son of another wealthy businessman killed two students when he allegedly slammed his Mercedes Benz into their car.

The Mercedes driver was hospitalised after the accident and later charged.

“Society might criticise the Attorney-General for using laws in different ways towards poor and rich people,” Chuwit Kamolvisit, a former massage-parlour tycoon turned anti-graft crusader, told prosecutors at a press conference.

Vorayudh’s father is Thailand’s fourth richest billionaire, according to Forbes.

“The speeding charge is not complicated, so why has it taken five years?” he added, referring to one of the charges whose statute of limitations has already passed.

The most serious charge – reckless driving that resulted in death – carries up to 10 years in prison and will not expire until 2027.

Vorayudh’s grandfather Chaleo Yoovidhya co-founded the Red Bull brand with Austrian Dietrich Mateschitz in the 1980s.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian teens out of hospital, will recover at home

"It is yet to be revealed if the driver of the bus that ran the kids down Feb 23 was found guilty and prosecuted." No, Thai taxi, bus, va...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle - Rorii is right in asking. Why should a resort which has had 2 people die through electrocution have anonymity, what if I have relatives comin...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

This is hilarious because the entire police force in Thailand is corrupt!!! hahaha And they are making out as if its rare!! hahaha Everyone know...(Read More)

Inferno at Phuket Airport confirmed as fire training

Silly exercise, really. Having these guys standing around flaming fuel to see if they can put it out in 3 minutes doesn't indicate anything. As ...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Odd that the circuit breaker didn't trip, even for the second victim. GFCIs are a good idea on water heaters....(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

"For now, Capt Thanturong still holds his official position at Patong Police Station. He has not yet been ordered to vacate his position, but he ...(Read More)

MaAnn U-turns on Phuket beach plan, pushes for vendors at Bang Tao

One thing is for sure, is that there is NO well-thought plan or vision for the areas under Ma-ann's control. Everything has always run with no pl...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Rorii,why do you need to know the name of the resort?Are you planing a vacation in that area or is it only about some finger pointing?...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

drug control ? alcohol control ? or 500 baths fine ??...(Read More)

Cruzeiro Soccer School to host Phuket Youth Development Football League

All players are very welcome to join and we do have a number of sponsored places available for the Youth Development League. In addition to this oppor...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.