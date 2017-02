On February 2, representatives of the Rawai Nai Harn business community donated twenty trash bins to the Rawai Municipality.

Saturday 4 February 2017, 03:17PM

These are now set-up along Nai Harn Beach and will hopefully help to get the trash “out of the beach and into the bins”. The bins will be emptied daily and inspected on a regular basis.

The hotels involved in organising the donation include The Nai Harn, Mangosteen, Sunsuri Phuket and CCC Hotels & Resorts.