Rattanon sets pace at Thailand Open

GOLF: Rattanon Wannasrichan maintained the home charge for the Thailand Open on Friday with a second round 69 leaving him with a joint-share of the leaderboard with India's Gaganjeet Bhullar.

AFP

Saturday 20 May 2017, 09:52AM

Rattanon Wannasrichan maintained the home charge for the Thailand Open on Friday. Photo: asiantour.com
Rattanon Wannasrichan maintained the home charge for the Thailand Open on Friday. Photo: asiantour.com

After blitzing round on day one in 62, Rattanon endured a more testing day two at the Thai Country Club hitting four birdies but dropping two shots.

It was enough to keep him level at the top on 11-under for the tournament, shared with Bhullar who dropped a single shot in his way to a tidy 66.

The event is being held under the Asian Tour flag for the first time since it was snapped from them by regional rival OneAsia in 2010 and is packed with home prospects.

Among them is Pawin Ingkhapradit who swept up nine birdies on his way to a round-topping 62, leaving him poised one shot off the overnight lead.

Compatriot Panuphol Pittayarat sat a shot back on 133 for the tournament, making it three Thais in the top four after two days of golf.

Eight players are well placed on 134 including Finland's Janne Kaske who is still in contention despite enduring a horror round marked by five bogeys.

BIS

Leading scores after round two of the $300,000 Asian Tour Thailand Open at the Thai Country Club on Friday:

131 - Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 62-69

132 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 70-62

133 - Panuphol Pittayarat (THA) 64-69

134 - Keith Horne (RSA) 67-67, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 67-67, Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) 71-63, Terry Pilkadaris (AUS) 67-67, Ben Leong (MAS) 70-64, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 66-68, Scott Barr (AUS) 67-67, Janne Kaske (FIN) 62-72  

 

 
