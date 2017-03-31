Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Weird World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Rats dine at unhealthy parliament canteen

BANGKOK: Health officials confirmed the poor standard of hygiene at the parliament when they inspected the place today (Mar 31), after a picture of a rat daringly eating ready-to-serve food in the canteen was shared among officials there.

animals, health,

Bangkok Post

Friday 31 March 2017, 02:55PM

A rat is eating ready-to-serve food from a tray in a canteen of the parliament club in Bangkok in the picture shared among parliament officials yesterday (Mar 30). Photo: via Bangkok Post
A rat is eating ready-to-serve food from a tray in a canteen of the parliament club in Bangkok in the picture shared among parliament officials yesterday (Mar 30). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The health officials said the canteen of the parliament club was a building addition, with plywood walls that rats had chewed holes through to enter the food area.

Just outside the walls there were piles of garbage and clogged drains full of stinking water and food scraps. Food containers inside the canteen were also dirty.

It would need a full day’s work just to clean the place up, said Dicha Khongsri, Assistant Chief of Dusit district where the parliament stands, who accompanied the health officials.

He also said demonstrators who rallied at the parliament yesterday (Mar 30) prevented garbage collectors from entering the place.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Mr Dicha said he would organise hygiene training for people handling food there.

Chatraporn Wiwatwanit, a parliament affairs official, said she would ask district officials to trap the rats there.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

They do a good job tracking down these bad guys so got to give them some credit even though they suck at pretty much everything else....(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Or maybe they recognized the PN-number and did not answer,because they got tired of being bombarded by questions....(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Marcher: I agree with you that sometimes there is no difference in driving of thai or foreigners on motorbikes. Also thai drive on the middle of the ...(Read More)

Inferno at Phuket Airport confirmed as fire training

Breath taking, such a fire drill near touch down/take off strip. Very unusual. Such fire drills with open lovely smoke settings, etc, as shown, shoul...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Maybe the police didn't answer the phone because they are under investigation for corruption and not on active duty...or maybe the acting chief ne...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Agreed in general, but it may have been the fault of the Ozzie. Tourists not only copy the awful driving of the Thais but are often worse. Most have n...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Patong Police didn't answers calls from PN during morning hours? Does this mean the police station of Patong Town ( part of Phuket Smart City pro...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

So sad. These lorry drivers, bus drivers and mini van drivers have no clue how to drive. They just think they are biggest and pull out without looking...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle, thanks for your helpful comments!! Accidents can happen, true but in most civilised countries electrical inspections are carried out and tes...(Read More)

Phuket first-responders fire up for underpass emergency drill

So the fire trucks were already in the tunnel. Wow, I would have liked to have seen them get through the traffic in rush hour to perform a more realis...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.