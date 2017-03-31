BANGKOK: Health officials confirmed the poor standard of hygiene at the parliament when they inspected the place today (Mar 31), after a picture of a rat daringly eating ready-to-serve food in the canteen was shared among officials there.

Friday 31 March 2017, 02:55PM

A rat is eating ready-to-serve food from a tray in a canteen of the parliament club in Bangkok in the picture shared among parliament officials yesterday (Mar 30). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The health officials said the canteen of the parliament club was a building addition, with plywood walls that rats had chewed holes through to enter the food area.

Just outside the walls there were piles of garbage and clogged drains full of stinking water and food scraps. Food containers inside the canteen were also dirty.

It would need a full day’s work just to clean the place up, said Dicha Khongsri, Assistant Chief of Dusit district where the parliament stands, who accompanied the health officials.

He also said demonstrators who rallied at the parliament yesterday (Mar 30) prevented garbage collectors from entering the place.

Mr Dicha said he would organise hygiene training for people handling food there.

Chatraporn Wiwatwanit, a parliament affairs official, said she would ask district officials to trap the rats there.

