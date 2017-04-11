TENNIS: Thailand have set up an Asia/Oceania Zone Group II final with Pakistan after finishing off the Philippines in the semi-finals.

Thursday 13 April 2017, 11:00AM

Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Having led 2-0 after last Friday’s (Apr 7) opening singles matches, twins Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana had few problems against Jeson Patrombon and Patrik John Tierro in last Saturday’s (Apr 8) doubles match-up.

The Thai duo won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 at the National Tennis Development Centre at Muang Thong Thani.

The 3-0 unassailable lead gained by the Thais rendered last Sunday’s (Apr 9) reserve singles meaningless.

Last Friday, Wishaya Trongjaroenchaikul beat Alberto Lim 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 and Jirat Navasirisomboon rallied from a set down to defeat Patrombon 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles.

“We are pleased with the overall result as everybody played a crucial role in our victory. We didn’t want the tie to be decided on the final day,” Sonchat said.

“We played well and Jenson looked tired after playing in the singles on the first day.”

Thailand captain Witthaya Sumrej said, “Our players did very well and we are very happy to qualify for the final.”

Thailand will take on Pakistan in the final in September with the winners promoted to Asia/Oceania Zone Group I next year.

Meanwhile, Wishaya celebrated his 22nd birthday last Saturday and received a cake from Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand president Kitsombat Uamongkol.

