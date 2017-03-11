PHUKET: More than 300 volunteers and officials from Rassada Municipality united at the Srisuchat Grand View 3 village yesterday morning to take part in cleanup event to mark National Municipality Day.

Rassada Mayor Mr Phudit Raksarat leads the group on the activity to mark National Municipality Day. Photo: PR Dept

The group, led by Rassada Mayor Mr Phudit Raksarat, took part in the Big Cleaning Day as municipalities around the country marked National Municipality Day which falls on March 10 each and every year.

Mayor Phudit said, “This activity was originally created to honour King Rama V who created National Municipality Day in 1905.

“Our group has today taken part in a cleaning activity at Srisuchat Grand View 3 village today which has also seen repairs carried out to the areas lighting.

“In addition, local resident’s dogs and cats have also been provided free rabies shots,” he said.