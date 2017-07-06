Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Rajevac out to ‘entertain’ in defence of King’s Cup

FOOTBALL: Thailand aim to retain the title at the annual King’s Cup tournament next week. The four-team event features world No.127 Thailand, No.41 Burkina Faso, No.83 Belarus and No.114 North Korea, and will be held at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 July 2017, 09:33AM

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang (centre) and Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac (third from left) at yesterday’s (July 5) press conference. Photo: PR
FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang (centre) and Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac (third from left) at yesterday’s (July 5) press conference. Photo: PR

Defending champions Thailand will face North Korea while Belarus take on Burkina Faso on July 14 with the winners meeting in the final on July 16.

“The most important thing is to successfully defend the title. We want the King’s Cup to remain in Thailand,” Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang told a press conference yesterday (July 5).

“I am sure that we will see new tactics from national team coach [Milovan] Rajevac. The players will try to win the title to make their compatriots proud.”

Rajevac yesterday announced his 25-man squad for the King's Cup.

The Serb did not call up midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin who has joined Japanese club Consadole Sapporo on a 18-month loan deal from Thai League champions SCG Muang Thong United.

Rajevac said his team would play an attacking game at the King’s Cup.

The coach used defensive tactics in his first two games in charge of the War Elephants who lost 2-0 in a friendly at Uzbekistan and drew 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier.

“We know that Thai fans want to see the team go on the attack,” said Rajevac.

“In the games against Uzbekistan and the UAE, we played defensively because they are stronger than us. At the King’s Cup, we will become more entertaining.”

The 25 players will start training at Kiarti Thanee Country Club next Monday (July 10).

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.