SAILING: Early rain Sunday morning (Apr 2), together with the thought of more rain, looked to have dampened the enthusiasm of the club racers from showing up for racing.

Monday 3 April 2017, 04:37PM

Kirill sails in on Galeforce. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

But as the sun came out, and Phuket Yacht Club’s (PYC) intrepid race officer Chandran made his appearance and competitors started to flood the clubhouse.

PYC race officer Pete Gregg set a course inside Chalong Bay so that the three keelboats and three catamarans could sail a course that could be changed at any given point, depending on the weather.

So, with all boats on the start line, the hooter sounded at 1:05pm to get the race underway in a very light south easterly breeze.

The first boat to show out was the Java yachting Mumm 30 Judy, which revelled in the light breeze to show the way around the top mark to all competitors, while Hurricane and Galeforce and the new Corsair trimaran The Sting were dicing up the beat.

The rain also didn’t stop play for the PYC ladies team, and Liz and the girls had clamped a tight cover on the new monohull Slainte Mhath , which had on board Liz’s soon-to-be-husband Alfie – and she wasn’t going let him have bragging rights on their upcoming wedding day.

So the race progressed and a rain squall was followed by absolutely stunning conditions for the last hour of the race, bringing everybody to the finish line happy with a great day out on the Chalong race course.

As each boat crossed the line they were greeted with that big Chandran smile and either told well done, or if he had seen a slight muck up, you were also told about that as well.

Big thanks go out the to race officers as the boats and crews couldn’t have gone out and enjoyed the water without them and the other volunteers who made the day possible.

So to the results. In the multihull class, first over the line was Galeforce, with Kirill giving great instruction to the crew all the way round the marks. Galeforce was followed by Hurricane, who needs a good bottom wipe, or so Alan says, and third the Corsair trimaran The Sting, which was warmly greeted into the club having joined the fleet.

The monohulls were similar with the light conditions suiting the light-wind flyer Judy over the heavier Farrgo and the new Beneteau 27.7 Slainte Mhath.

A great crowd of onlookers and competitors alike enjoyed the great food and drinks at the Phuket Yacht Club, after the race and many stories told of how the next race will unfold.

So in two weeks’ time, April 16, the next race will be on and members and non-members alike are welcome to join in the festivities.

Also, please do not forget the Phuket Yacht Club AGM on the April 21.

For more information visit PhuketYachtClub.com

Text by Greg Reynolds.