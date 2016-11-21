PHUKET: Michael Raelert (GER) and Amelia Rose Watkinson (NZL) took victories in a field of over 1,100 individual pro and age group athletes representing more than 40 nationalities, 55 relay teams and 6K Fun Runners who crowded Asia’s premier destination resort “Laguna Phuket” from the Race Finish at the resort’s beachfront to the Transition Area at Laguna Grove outdoor event venue to win the 23rd annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon race (1.8K swim, 55K bike, 12K run.)

Monday 21 November 2016, 09:42AM

On podium from left: Antony Costes, Emma Pallant, Amelia Rose Watkinson, Michael Raelert, Radka Vodickova and Brad Kahlefeldt. Photo: Laguna Phuket

Frenchman Antony Costes placed second (2:21:18) and Australian Brad Kahlefeldt finished third (2:23:21) in the men’s event, which comprised a 1.8km swim, 55km bike ride and 12km run.

In the women’s event, Amelia Rose Watkinson of New Zealand crossed the line in 2:36:29, marking her ninth victory in 10 races this year.

Reigning world duathlon champion Emma Pallant of UK placed second in 2:42:30, while Radka Vodickova of Czech Republic – who won the Laguna Phuket Triathlon in 2009, 2011 and 2012 – finished third with a time of 2:43:22.

“The weather is quite nice, not too hot, but still with high humidity. I tried to keep pushing, especially on the bike course and those hills so that it's not too hard on the run leg,” said Watkinson.

Wowing the Thai crowd were two male leads in their own right: Jaray Jearanai was once again the best Thai finisher in 2:38:48, while Artiwara Kongmalai – better known in the Kingdom as top rock “Toon Bodyslam” – completed his race in 3:54:07.

Nichakarn Ruttanaporn was the fastest Thai woman, crossing the line in 3:12:43.

Results

Men

1. Michael Raelert (GER) – 02:19:13.0 (MPRO)

2. Antony Costes (FRA) 02:21:18.0 (MPRO)

3. Brad Kahlefeldt (AUS) 02:23:21.0 (MPRO)

4. Ritchie Nicholls (GBR) 02:23:46.0 (MPRO)

5. Alberto Casadei (ITA) 02:24:42.0 (MPRO)

6. Peter Schokman (AUS) 02:24:46.0 (MPRO)

7. Lucas Amirault (FRA) 02:30:54.0 (MPRO)

8. Aj Anderson (HKG) – 02:34:53.0 (M35-39)

9. Alexandre R H Reinert (HKG) – 02:38:17.0 (M35-39)

10. Jaray Jearanai (THA) – 02:38:48.0 (M35-39)

Women

1. Amelia Watkinson (NZL) – 2:36:29.0 (FPRO)

2. Emma Pallant (GBR) – 2:42:30.0 (FPRO)

3. Radka Vodickova (CZE) I 2:43:22.0 (FPRO)

4. Imogen Simmonds (GBR) – 2:44:50.0 (FPRO)

5. Annalise Jeffries (AUS) – 2:52:44.0 (FPRO)

6. Martina Dogana (ITA) – 2:54:45

7. Tani Burge (AUS) – 3:00:46.0 (F25-29)

8. Sophie Kirk (GBR) 3:01:59.0 (F18-24)

9. Marianne Kern (GER) – 308:07.0 (F50-54)

10. Louise Croxson (GBR) – 3:11:13 (F40-44)

For the full results, click here.