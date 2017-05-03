Preparations are in full swing for BISP Run the Hour – a brand-new running event due to be held at the British International School Phuket at 4pm on Sunday, May 28.

Saturday 13 May 2017, 09:00AM

Running is hugely popular on Phuket and the idea for Run the Hour came from the organisers’ desire to contribute a unique experience for runners to the annual racing calendar.

Most local races set off at 6am and the early start time for the runners means that spectators are few and far between and therefore, although they are brilliantly organised, the races often lack the atmosphere they deserve.

Run the Hour is different in two respects – first of all, it has an evening start time, which means no early Sunday morning alarm for anyone.

This will mean more spectators. Secondly, the concept for the event, which is borrowed from the crazy world of 24-hour running, is that runners will try to complete as many 1km loops as they can in one hour.

This means that potentially a runner could pass by their supporters as many as 10 times or more in the race.

Compare this to supporting a runner in a typical race where you may only see them at the start and the finish.

The atmosphere will be enhanced by an announcer giving constant name checks and encouragement to runners and music being played as the race is in progress.

The organisers are also hoping to offer live musical acts to further inspire the runners.

This year is the first time Run the Hour will be held and for this year entrants are limited to 150 for Run the Hour and 150 for the 2km Fun Run, which will also take place as part of the event.

The timing of the race has been chosen partly to benefit runners racing at the Laguna events a week later, but plenty of runners are targeting their training at Run the Hour.

The organisers are keen to make the event an annual event on the Phuket running calendar and a hopefully successful first event will inspire them to make it even bigger next year.

All profits from Run The Hour will go to the BISP Project Restart charity which is a student-driven initiative to help children in devastated or impoverished areas – so far their first campaign has been to help restart a school in Nepal following the Gorkha earthquake.

So it’s time to get your running shoes out and start training as British International School Phuket is to host the charity run event, with the start time scheduled for 4pm.





Details:

• Race 1 – 2km Fun Run: Two laps of the course.

• Race 2 – Run the Hour: Runners have one hour to complete as many 1km loops as possible.





Prices:

• 2km Fun Run – B200 including medal and food.

• Run the Hour – B350 including T-shirt, medal and food.

Runners can do this in their own way – run for the whole hour or stop for some breaks. How far can you go?

The run will be a great opportunity for cross training for any team sport players, a real target for beginners to train for and a unique challenge for seasoned runners.

The school has created this as a real school community event – family friendly with food and live music, and they hope spectators who turn out will create a great atmosphere with cheers, banners and placards.

With the 2km option there is a chance for everyone to get involved, but even if you are not tempted to run, keep the date free to come and support the event!

You can register online https://goo.gl/forms/qud9xz9jLrLz1Zim2– and pay at the Community Information and Support Office in the Primary foyer (Gate 1). For more information contact: running@bisphuket.ac.th