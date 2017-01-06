My discovery of reverse-osmosis systems (RO) started with being given an old HRO 230VAC system that would have produced 40 litres had I have been able to get it operational. I gave it to Mick Kealy of Octopus Asia to have a go and he had no success either.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 11:00AM

Mick kindly didn’t charge me for his efforts so as a thank you I bought some girl’s baby clothes for his soon-to-be-born daughter. His daughter, Gemma, is now 17. That is how long I have been playing with RO.

My first operational unit comprised of a cat pump purchased from Cat USA, housings and membranes from Mike Nolan K&N Chonburi, pre-filter housings and hoses locally purchased in Phuket and manual controls, gauges and valves from a then-Langkawi RO specialist.

It was the most amazing bit of kit I had ever seen with fresh water from salt available in just minutes. I was hooked.

From then on every boat I owned I installed a reverse-osmosis system. One a 55-foot catamaran Siesta driven by 8hp air-cooled diesel pumping 210LPH of product water with three membranes, and on my 48-footer Oasis driven off one of the main engines by electric activated clutch at 160LPH product with two membranes.

My smaller 38-foot outboard driven catamaran Nina needed something special. That is where Rainman options came into play with the 230VAC, which is designed to run off a mid- range inverter or a Honda 2KVA, and a petrol-driven system that is independent of all external sources both producing 140 LPH. They also come in 12VDC.

At the time I had come to realise these systems suited the larger catamarans and in tandem gave 280LPH and redundancy at nearly half the price other manufacturers were selling single, more complicated units for.

Discovering the Rainman products was much the same as a scene in Gerry Maguire – they had me at “Hello” the minute I saw them.

Rainman generic components are easier to find for self-servicing and repair. If you have a high-tech system bite the dust, you have to go back to the manufacturer and pay top dollar and cop all the international freight charges. Not so with Rainman. The system is smart/ simple, meaning a smart assembly of simple components.

That’s where a quote from French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupury about perfection comes in. “Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away,” Saint-Exupury wrote.

To wit, Rainman won of the Pittman Innovation Award from Sail Magazine USA 2016.

Written by Bob Mott.

