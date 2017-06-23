Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have suspended ties with Qatar, severing air, sea and land links. But Qatar Airways is shrugging off the row, and will add 66 Airbus SE A350 planes over the next five years.
Taking top honours at the World Airline Awards will be another feather in the cap for Qatar Airways. The airline also picked up honours for World’s Best Business Class; Best First Class Airline Lounge and Best Airline in the Middle East.
Close to home Thai Airways (TG) received the awards for World’s Best Economy Class; Best Airline Lounge Spa Facility and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering.
Etihad Airways take top honours for World’s Best First Class; Best First Class Seat and Best First Class Onboard Catering. This marks the third time the airline has won all three First Class award categories at the World Airline Awards.
THE TOP TEN AIRLINES IN 2017 ARE:
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. ANA All Nippon Airways
4. Emirates
5. Cathay Pacific
6. EVA Air
7. Lufthansa
8. Etihad Airways
9. Hainan Airlines
10. Garuda Indonesia
Some of the 2017 winning airlines and best airline alliance:
• Garuda Indonesia retains its prestigious title for World’s Best Cabin Staff.
• EVA Air has the world’s cleanest airplane cabins, say global travellers.
• Thai Airways wins a major award, being named world’s Best Airline Economy Class.
• Bangkok Airways wins the World’s Best Regional Airline award for the second consecutive year.
• Lufthansa is named the Best Airline in Europe and moves higher in the global rankings.
• Singapore Airlines business class seat is voted the world’s best by customers.
• Star Alliance takes gold for World’s Best Airline Alliance and World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge.
No USA airline made it into the top 10.
This is the fourth time that Skytrax have staged the Awards event at Paris Air Show. The Air Show organisers (GIFAS) provided the fabulous Air and Space Museum as the venue.
A-Z OF THE 2017 AIRLINE AWARD WINNERS
Aegean Airlines - Best Regional Airline in Europe
Aeroflot Russian Airlines - Best Airline in Eastern Europe
AirAsia - World’s Best Low-Cost Airline; Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia
AirAsia X - World’s Best Low Cost Airline Premium Cabin; World’s Best Low Cost Airline Premium Seat
Air Astana - Best Airline in Central Asia / India; Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia / India
Air Canada - Best Airline in North America
Alaska Airlines - Best Regional Airline in North America; Best Airline Staff in North America
ANA All Nippon Airways - World’s Best Airport Services; Best Airline Staff Service in Asia
Austrian Airlines - Best Airline Staff Service in Europe
Avianca - Best Airline in South America; Best Regional Airline in South America
Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras - Best Low-Cost Airline in South America; Best Airline Staff in South America
Bangkok Airways - World’s Best Regional Airline; Best Regional Airline in Asia
Copa Airlines - Best Airline in Central America / Caribbean; Best Airline Staff in Central America / Caribbean
Emirates - World’s Best Airline Inflight Entertainment; Best First Class Comfort Amenities
Ethiopian Airlines - Best Airline in Africa
Etihad Airways - World’s Best First Class; Best First Class Seat; Best First Class Onboard Catering
EVA Air - World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness; Best Business Class Comfort Amenities
Fastjet - Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa
Finnair - Best Airline in Northern Europe
Flynas - Best Low Cost Airline in the Middle East
Garuda Indonesia - World’s Best Cabin Crew
Hainan Airlines - Best Airline in China; Best Airline Staff Service in China
Indigo - Best Low-Cost Airline in Central Asia / India
Japan Airlines - Best Economy Class Airline Seat
Jetstar Airways - Best Low-Cost Airline in Australia / Pacific
Lufthansa - Best Airline in Europe; Best First Class Airline Lounge Dining; Best Airline in Western Europe
Norwegian - World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline; Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe
Oman Air - Best Airline Staff in the Middle East
Plaza Premium - World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge
Qantas - World’s Best Premium Economy Class; Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seat
Qatar Airways - World’s Best Airline; World’s Best Business Class; Best First Class Airline Lounge; Best Airline in the Middle East
Royal Air Maroc - Best Regional Airline in Africa
Saudi Arabian Airlines - World’s Most Improved Airline
Singapore Airlines - Best Airline in Asia; Best Business Class Airline Seat; Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering
South African Airways - Best Airline Staff in Africa
Star Alliance - World’s Best Airline Alliance; World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge
Thai Airways - World’s Best Economy Class; Best Airline Lounge Spa Facility; Best Economy Class Onboard Catering
Thomson Airways - World’s Best Leisure Airline
Turkish Airlines - World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge; Best Business Class Onboard Catering; Best Business Class Lounge Dining; Best Airline in Southern Europe
Virgin Australia - Best Airline in Australia/Pacific; Best Airline Staff in Australia/Pacific
West Air - Best Low-Cost Airline in China
The prestigious World Airline Awards are widely considered to be a global benchmark of airline excellence.
Winners are chosen based on the votes and findings of a 10-month survey of over 19 million air travellers from 105 countries.
The survey covers over 325 airlines, from the largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers, measuring quality standards for 41 key performance indicators across front-line product and service factors in the airport and onboard environments.
