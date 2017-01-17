Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

PWA announces water shut-off in Phuket tomorrow

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has today (Jan 17) announced that the water supply will be shut-off tomorrow (Jan 18) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

construction,

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 05:48PM

The water will be shut-off while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.
The affected areas for the water shut-off will be Chao Fa East Rd, Tivarathani Village, Wong Siri Village, Na Bon Village, Soi Songkun, Chao Fah Garden Home Village, LuangPor Chaem Wat Chalong Rd, Land and House Village, Soi Chock Tip, Soi Thanu Thep, Soi Tharua Chalong Pier, Chao Fa West Rd, in front of Chalong Police Station to Soi Thanu Thep on Chao Fa West Rd and nearby area.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9.30am until the works are completed.

“Reserved water should be used for one or two days as many areas will suffer reduced water pressure due to the shut-off,” a representative from the PWA told The Phuket News.

“After the repairs are complete, which will take one day, the water pressure will return to normal. We apologise for an inconvenience,” they added.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-8564191.

 

 
