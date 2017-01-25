PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced yesterday that the water supply will be shut-off tomorrow (Jan 26) while more repairs are carried out to mains pipes.

Wednesday 25 January 2017, 06:03PM

The area affected by the water shut-off tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm, is Rumpattana Rd in Rassada.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.