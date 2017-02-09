SURAT THANI: An investigation by provincial authorities has found irregularities in land acquisition for Samui airport and will propose changes.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 08:47AM

Samui airport in the southern province of Surat Thani. Photo: Bangkok Airways via Bangkok Post

Surat Thani Governor Uaychai Innak said yesterday (Feb 8) that a committee found that part of the 250-rai compound of the airport had been acquired through a deed which had been issued for public land.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission had the same finding in 2012 and the Land Department was examining the matter, he said.

The provincial investigation committee also found that a 16-rai section of the airport'’ compound had been illegally declared as state property and rented to the airport operator, he said.

The plot is used as a safety zone at one end of the airport’s runway. Aerial photos and witness testimony showed that the plot had been public land used for the public interest, Mr Uaychai said.

The plot was declared as state property No.958 in tambon Bo Phut of Koh Samui district, he said.

“I will report the issuance of the title deed on public land to the Land Department and propose the Treasury Department revoke the state property plot No.958. Actions on the matter must comply with the law and facts,” the Surat Thani governor said.

Bangkok Airways, which owns and operates Samui airport, rented the 16-rai plot next to the runway, registered as state property, from the Treasury Department.

The rented land is used as an air safety zone where construction of structures, buildings or tree planting around the airport are strictly controlled to prevent obstacles to air navigation as required by aviation law.

Previously, a National Legislative Assembly committee on national administration investigated claims of land encroachment by the airport and found the land is part of a swamp forest serving as a water retention pond, which meant the land must be registered as public land, not state property land.

Bangkok Airways earlier said it started renting the land from the Treasury Department in 1999. The land is not located on the airport area, but is about 100 metres away from the end of the runway strip.

Read original story here.