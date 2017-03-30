BANGKOK: Prosecutors will decide today (Mar 30) whether to indict Red Bull heir Vorayudh “Boss” Yoovidhya for his alleged role in a hit-and-run incident which killed a Thong Lor policeman five years ago.

Thursday 30 March 2017, 08:48AM

Vorayudh ‘Boss’ Yoovidhaya reportedly enjoys partying in Europe, Japan and around Thailand, and never has faced charges over the September, 2012, death of a policeman. Photo: Bangkok Post

Achawin Boonthamcharoen, a Deputy Superintendent for investigation at Thong Lor Police Station, said yesterday (Mar 29) that Vorayudh, 31, is scheduled to meet prosecutors Thursday (today) to hear whether he will be prosecuted over the case, adding he can authorise his lawyer to represent him.

Lt Col Achawin said if Vorayudh later fails to meet authorities to stand trial if prosecutors indict him, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

The officer, however, said the case would be closed if prosecutors decide not to indict the suspect, insisting police have investigated all aspects of the case.

An Associated Press report has found Vorayudh has kept up his travels and luxury lifestyle at home and abroad since the probe began, while managing to avoid meeting police and prosecutors. Police say he was not banned from travelling abroad and there is no arrest warrant out for him. He was earlier released as authorities were unable to specify when he would be indicted, Lt Col Achawin said.

Vorayudh has repeatedly failed to report to police and prosecutors to acknowledge the charges, citing illness and business overseas.

His lawyers have also petitioned prosecutors several times seeking fairness in the case, dragging out the process for almost five years.

Lt Col Achawin said the statute of limitations on his charges of failing to help a crash victim and leaving a crash scene will expire later this year.

Also yesterday, Deputy Police Spokesman Krisana Patanacharoen said Vorayudh initially faced five charges: reckless driving causing death with a 15-year statute of limitations, failing to help a crash victim and leaving the scene, driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, speeding, as well as reckless driving causing damage to the property of others.

