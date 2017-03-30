Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Prosecutors to decide on Red Bull heir indictment

BANGKOK: Prosecutors will decide today (Mar 30) whether to indict Red Bull heir Vorayudh “Boss” Yoovidhya for his alleged role in a hit-and-run incident which killed a Thong Lor policeman five years ago.

crime, death, murder, police, corruption, transport,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 March 2017, 08:48AM

Vorayudh ‘Boss’ Yoovidhaya reportedly enjoys partying in Europe, Japan and around Thailand, and never has faced charges over the September, 2012, death of a policeman. Photo: Bangkok Post
Vorayudh ‘Boss’ Yoovidhaya reportedly enjoys partying in Europe, Japan and around Thailand, and never has faced charges over the September, 2012, death of a policeman. Photo: Bangkok Post

Achawin Boonthamcharoen, a Deputy Superintendent for investigation at Thong Lor Police Station, said yesterday (Mar 29) that Vorayudh, 31, is scheduled to meet prosecutors Thursday (today) to hear whether he will be prosecuted over the case, adding he can authorise his lawyer to represent him.

Lt Col Achawin said if Vorayudh later fails to meet authorities to stand trial if prosecutors indict him, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

The officer, however, said the case would be closed if prosecutors decide not to indict the suspect, insisting police have investigated all aspects of the case.

An Associated Press report has found Vorayudh has kept up his travels and luxury lifestyle at home and abroad since the probe began, while managing to avoid meeting police and prosecutors. Police say he was not banned from travelling abroad and there is no arrest warrant out for him. He was earlier released as authorities were unable to specify when he would be indicted, Lt Col Achawin said.

Vorayudh has repeatedly failed to report to police and prosecutors to acknowledge the charges, citing illness and business overseas.

BIS

His lawyers have also petitioned prosecutors several times seeking fairness in the case, dragging out the process for almost five years.

Lt Col Achawin said the statute of limitations on his charges of failing to help a crash victim and leaving a crash scene will expire later this year.

Also yesterday, Deputy Police Spokesman Krisana Patanacharoen said Vorayudh initially faced five charges: reckless driving causing death with a 15-year statute of limitations, failing to help a crash victim and leaving the scene, driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, speeding, as well as reckless driving causing damage to the property of others.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

OK, the cop seems to be hiding something, but surely the media would know, or easily find out, the name of the hotel, so come on PN, just why haven&#...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

This is probably the top of a large iceberg in Phuket, Take a small check on Karon to. And nobody can stop this corruption in Phuket, it`s going from ...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

Good that its a start but so many letters with no response does not look good for other people or offices that want to report anything. But if they re...(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

CaptainJack69...it's 15 years...for reckless driving causing death...(Read More)

Phuket elephant fight turns into paperchase

Hahaha,.." something illegal was very expensive, so I can not give back the elephant".... This you can not make up in normal way of thinkin...(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

CaptainJack69: Yup, for a bit of soft drugs you go prison longer time, specially when you are not 'influential'. Seems Thailand is still try...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

Why is a german woman, crossing a red traffic light locked up and wait trial? Why is this MiniVan driving idiot not locked up and wait trial? His dr...(Read More)

German woman awaits trial in Phuket for jumping red light

As we say: The thai law enforcement has 2 legs. One strict foreign leg, and one convenient nevermind thai leg. See comments of other readers here....(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

The statute of limitations for manslaughter is only 5 years? Wow! What a country....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.