BANGKOK: Prosecutors have set up a working group to decide whether to indict two men charged with stabbing a man to death and stealing his iPhone on Jan 4 in Bangkok.

Bangkok Post

Friday 13 January 2017, 09:16AM

Accused ‘iPhone killer’ Kittikorn Wikaha, seen here at the crime re-enactment last week, faces three charges and a possible death sentence. Photo: Bangkok Post
Accused ‘iPhone killer’ Kittikorn Wikaha, seen here at the crime re-enactment last week, faces three charges and a possible death sentence. Photo: Bangkok Post

Jetsada Arunchaiphirom, a senior prosecutor for criminal litigation, said yesterday (Jan 12) that police have wrapped up their case against Kittikorn Wikaha, 26, of Sa Kaeo and his alleged accomplice Supatchai Charnsri, 25 of Uthai Thani.

The police presented the investigation report recommending the men be indicted on charges of theft subsequently causing death, carrying a weapon in a public place, and murder to conceal a crime.

The men are accused of killing Wasin Luangjaem, a former worker at Suvarnabhumi Airport, on the night of Jan 4 in Lat Phrao district.

Security camera footage shows Mr Wasin, 26, being attacked by two men who approached him on a motorcycle. Mr Wasin fought back.

One of the men, identified as Kittikorn, is seen stabbing Mr Wasin in the neck. Mr Wasin fell to the ground. The attackers stole only the victim’s iPhone 7, leaving behind his wallet.

Kittikorn was arrested at the Ua-Arthorn housing estate in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Jan 5. Mr Supatchai was caught at a friend’s house in Nonthaburi.

Mr Jetsada said Khok Khram Police, led by acting superintendent Col Sarawut Jindakham overseeing the case, had submitted the report to prosecutors for review.

Investigators say they have solid evidence proving Kittikorn and Supatchai killed and robbed Mr Wasin, he said. This included the security camera footage showing Mr Wasin being killed.

Mr Jetsada said a working panel will review the evidence which police had provided and will decide whether to indict the men by Jan 18 when the detention period for the suspects expires.

If the review cannot be concluded by the deadline, the police will be required to seek court approval to detain the suspects further.

A criminal suspect can be held in custody for up to seven, 12-day periods, or 84 days in total.

Mr Jetsada said Kittikorn and Supatchai are liable for the strongest possible punishment if convicted, the death penalty.

The sentence might be commuted to a life sentence if they confess.

Prosecutors will take into consideration other crimes which the suspects allegedly committed just before and soon after the Jan 4 murder.

The two suspects allegedly committed four crimes on the night of Jan 4 and during the early hours of Jan 5.

On Jan 4, they allegedly tried and failed to snatch a bag from a woman in soi Sukhonthasawat 27. Eight minutes later, they allegedly murdered Mr Wasin and took his iPhone.

A few hours later they allegedly stole an iPhone from a woman on soi Sukhonthasawat 9.

They then robbed another woman and made off with her mobile phone and B5,000 from outside Synphaet Hospital in Kannayao district of Bangkok.

Read original story here.

 

 
