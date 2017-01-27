Recent Comments

‘Namtan’ wins Miss Universe plaudits She won more than the hearts of Thai people. She won my heart for sure, and she won the internet vote. I feel Namtan should have won the Miss Univer...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole My son is 25 yrs old and arrived home from Phuket a few hours ago. As a hungarian mother i feel deep sorry for the parents who lost their beloved one...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole Time to get a car when a helmet no longer saves your life....(Read More)

Phuket input sought for light-rail plans @ Pinot. There is a bus service Phuket airport-Patong. There are a few more bus services.( Phuket town--> Airport) Problem is, they have to keep ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout Perhaps the saddest part of this article is that the elephant-beating mahout only got a slap on the hand...he deserved much more in return for his tre...(Read More)

Phuket raid clears illegal rubber plantations from national park Hmmm... I'm guessing that the aftermath of this operation left these areas looking about as impressive as Surin beach following the demo. So now ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout Kurt, when an elephant in musth, one can do simply nothing, so it's too late. That is why male elephants should be completely withdrawn from...(Read More)

Phuket road rage incident leads to alleged threats of murder @ Thai Thugs: We did read that the 2 ladies were riding home from a pub at 4 AM. May be now the ladies get fined to be in a Thalang pub many hours a...(Read More)