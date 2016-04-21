Recent Comments

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids More illogical comments. Arrest warrants were denied, yet summons were to be issued....(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan Kurt...no, the accident happened in Thailand, It was not a Thai motorbike but Japanese. The accident had everything to do with car driver...he should ...(Read More)

Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers Kurt...unless you are privy to what investigations are in progress, there is no point in making your bizarre comments. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan Kurt,are you out of your mind?The car driver was clearly involved in the accident,as his car got hit by the bike.Although it wasnt his fault,he should...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore The posters below presume to have more expertise on the subject than professional wildlife managers. Amazing!...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers Is it actually not strange that one has to fight the thai juridical system to bring in this case the Ace-1 developer in Court? Obviously the court an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A lethal combination I'd have to disagree, there's loads that could be done, what you actually mean is nothing will be done because it involves certain servants of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A lethal combination Strangely we were just talking about this very subject last night. Of course the answer is rider training before these kids are allowed out onto the r...(Read More)

Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers Way past time to change the laws. I am very worried about what will happen to these young ladies and the young men from the other day. How much long...(Read More)