Princesses and more at PIMEX

PHUKET: Following a record-breaking 13th Phuket International Boat Show in 2016, presented by Thailand Elite, Royal Phuket Marina will once again host the event in 2017 with even more luxury boats, cars, property and merchandise on show.

marine, tourism, transport, economics, Chinese, Russian,

Advertorial

Friday 6 January 2017, 09:18AM

Among the luxury entries, Boat Lagoon Yachting will join the show with a line-up of no fewer than six models, including four breathtaking Princesses of the seas by Princess Yachts alongside the powerful Prestige 500 and thrilling-to-drive Jeanneau Velasco 43F. Thus Princess Yachts and Boat Lagoon Yachting will complete the line-up on Dock E at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina.

Leading the line-up is the brand new model, first in Asia, Princess 49. She will celebrate her first official Asia premiere at the PIMEX 2017 Boat Show at the Royal Phuket Marina. The newly launched Princess 49 cleverly combines high performance, economical seakeeping, manoeuvrability and the ease of handling associated with the very latest IPS pod drive system. This is the very first Princess flybridge with IPS drive.

Another exclusive highlight in the show is the Princess 75 Motor Yacht. Awarded the Best Production Motor Yacht (15m to 24m) by the Asia Boating Awards 2016, Princess 75MY is said to be the epitome of luxury, off the charts both in style and substance. This 80ft boat not only welcomes guests with plenty of space but also promises comfortable cruising at speeds of up to 36 knots. A perfect combination of agile cruising and open-plan elegance, the Princess 75 is a must-see at the show.

Among the highlights there will be the Princess V39, known for its ultra-responsive handling and thrilling acceleration, especially when the sunroof is open, creating over five square metres of open space. When entertaining, the spacious and sociable cockpit enjoys a beautiful teak table and well-equipped wet bar. Powered by twin Volvo D6-330 DP (2 x 330mhp) engines, this 42-foot boat can surge up to 37-39 knots.

Completing the Princess line-up is the Princess 54. The Princess 54 has an outstanding sea keeping character. The stylish main saloon is bright and airy with large wrap-round windows, creating an exceptional feeling of space. Hi-Fi Bose entertainment systems, TVs, DVD, iPod docking, ice maker, wet bar and a BBQ on the flybridge are all available to you for great entertaining.

The Boat Lagoon Yachting’s flybridge line-up will be complete with the Prestige 500, a boat that has won more awards than any other 50-footer in the world. Her balanced forms and overall expression affirm power and security, while the flybridge of this boat is the designer’s pride with a unique size for a motor yacht of 50ft.

Last but not least is Jeanneau’s beautiful Velasco 43F. Inspired by larger yachts, the VELASCO 43F makes a strong personal statement on the exterior, paired with a contemporary style on the interior. Designed for smooth, safe cruising at high speeds, the highly-tapered hull of the VELASCO 43F is comfortable and efficient in all cruising conditions. Innovative and elegant, powerful and reassuring, the VELASCO 43F unveils an all-new approach to the motor yacht, one conceptualized entirely for family cruising.

While exploring the exhibition, don’t miss your chance to meet the Boat Lagoon Yachting team who will be there to answer all your enquiries and show you the exquisite interiors of the yachts on display.

Should you decide to charter one of the Princesses or other boats for a one-day cruise with your family and friends, then contact Rico Stapel for an unforgettable tailor-made cruise. You can call Rico at +66 (0) 86 690 0444 or email rico@prin#cessyachtssea.com.

 

For more information on Boat Lagoon Yachting, visit www.boatlagoonyachting.co.th

This article is featured in Set Sail, the official companion guide for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 5-8. For more information about PIMEX visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

The Phuket International Boat Show, better known as PIMEX, is proudly sponsored by The Phuket NewsLive89.5Phuket News TVNovosti PhuketaPuji Dao Xinwen and our brand-new Thai-language newspaper Khao Phuket, bringing you the best selection of news, lifestyle and sports stories in English, Russian and Chinese.

 

 
