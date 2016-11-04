Recent Comments

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Swerv, There you go again! SWERVING! I do agree with all others who comment. Don't be shy, you may react on other comments as well. The prese...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed Swerv: The air show was at Hat Yai Airport, not above my head on Phuket. Thank you for making me realize that it was perhaps the same aircraft. Than...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Come on Swerv...you sound like you think you're some kind of high-rolling property tycoon. I could go out and buy five condos with cash, but I ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: National flood response – A day late and a dollar short From what I can see the response by the government has been virtually nil. The response by private individuals however has been more than impressive. ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi speed not questioned in deadly motorbike collision It seems to be standard operating procedure for the police in Thailand to automatically charge the driver of any car involved in any collision with re...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Kurt: Once again you are showing your complete lack of knowledge regarding the property market here. Just because you rent you want others to throw aw...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed Kurt: What makes you think the flight was "unauthorised"? It was an air show. I believe the flight over Phuket was before the crash and ma...(Read More)