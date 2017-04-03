Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Pride Week returns to Phuket for 2017

Phuket Pride Week has been celebrated in Phuket for the past 16 years and this year’s event, to be held from April 24-30, promises to be the best yet. The week will kick off with the ever-popular sporting events and a “Gay Cruise” to Phang Nga Bay.

Monday 3 April 2017, 09:11AM

Though high heels, feathers and fun will be in abundance, Pride Week is also a time to reflect on those that we have lost and on the journey Phuket’s LGBT communities have taken to be accepted as a vibrant part of the Thai community. 

Over the past five years, Phuket Loves You (PLU) club’s Pride celebration has raised over B1.6 million towards the goal of bringing the rate of HIV down to zero.

This year’s theme is “Be Strong – Be Healthy – Be Happy”, which reflects the positive change in attitudes towards our LGBT brothers and sisters in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Phuket Pride Week’s premier fundraising event, the “Pride Beach Side Dinner” will be held on Thursday, April 27 at Sala Bua Restaurant at the Impiana Resort Hotel in Patong and will include the “Grand Charity Auction”.

This year, we will be featuring Phuket’s World Famous “Angkorn Fire Show”. There will be great entertainment throughout the evening, which will feature an amazing dinner as well as a silent auction of unique and fabulous items.

On Friday, April 28, CC’s Hideaway will be hosting its third annual Stargazer Contest. Stargazer has grown bigger since its inception and this year promises to showcase the very best that Phuket has to offer. The winner will receive over B35,000 in cash and prizes.

On Saturday, April 29, at the beautiful Andaman Embrace Resort in Patong, we will once again be celebrating Phuket Pride’s “Big Event”, featuring singer Siobhan McGovern, Top DJs, cabaret and the ever-popular “Mr Phuket Pride” contest.

Enjoy the huge pool, soak under the light of the stars and the full moon and gaze at all the beautiful men – of which only one will earn the title of Mr Phuket Pride 2017. 

Normally the festival would finish in fabulous style with the “Grand Parade” but during the one-year mourning period for the late King Bhumibol, Phuket Pride organisers have decided to cancel the parade this year.

Instead, there will be a street party in Soi Paradise on Sunday, April 30, to close out the festival.

BIS

PLU’s successes have not only been through the continued support of sponsors, community members and visitors but also with the help of key businesses and individuals in the Phuket Thai community.

This year we are proud to announce that Karex Berhad will be receiving our Citizenship Award for their continued support in providing over 260,000 condoms and lubricant for PLU’s safer sex campaign.

Without this type of business support, we would not be moving as swiftly towards achieving the Thai Health Department’s goal of eliminating HIV in the Thai community.

For the past two years, besides acknowledging the generous support from Thai organisations and businesses, PLU has awarded its Community Service Award, renamed “The John Bowell Community Service Award”, to an individual who has shown a true commitment in helping us reach our goal of creating a healthier life for the Thai LGBT Community in Phuket.

This year PLU is proud to be awarding Ms Natsuda “Khun Ya” Rodchong, Public Health Technical Officer at the Phuket Provincial Health Office, with this honour.

She has been instrumental in assuring to our club and community that the health of LGBT community will always be in the forefront of the fight against HIV in Phuket.


For more detailed information about the events during Phuket Pride Week, visit: Phuket-Pride.org

 

 

 
