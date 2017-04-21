SWIMMING: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort and FINA are continuing their cooperation in awarding scholarships to aspiring Olympians in training for the 17th FINA World Championships Budapest in 2017 and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Friday 21 April 2017, 09:35AM

Thanyapura’s aquatics facilities include the 50 metre Olympic competition pool.

This year, FINA has awarded the scholarship to 36 young athletes. The Thailand programme is currently hosting four athletes; Cherantha da Silva, Sri Lanka; Mohammad Mahfizur Rahman, Bangladesh; Sajan Prakash, India; and Ayman Klzie, Syria, but the property expects additional swimmers to arrive throughout the current year.

The FINA Scholarship Programme was officially launched in 2014 and offers financial and technical assistance to elite athletes selected by their National Federation.

In 2015, FINA expanded the programme to Thailand with Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort welcoming the first athletes in Phuket during the “Targeting Rio 2016” initiative, which coached eight swimmers for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Sajan from India qualified for OST/B (Olympic Standard Time) for the 200-metre butterfly.

Each nation will send their athletes to eat, sleep, swim and repeat at the high-level sporting complex including the world-class fitness facilities.

The scholarship includes first-class coaching from Miguel Angel Lopez Alvarado, Thanyapura’s Head Coach of Swimming, who propelled his students to record breaking success during his two-decade long career.

“We are committed to building the next generation of Olympians.

“Our partnership with FINA continues to solidify our standing as one of the top Aquatics training destinations in the world,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

“Now in its fourth year, FINA granted over 50 scholarships from 2014 – 2017 and helped athletes in reaching the top levels of swimming.

“We are developing the sport throughout the globe while hoping to lead young athletes to build their legacies in more than 100 countries,” said Dr Julio C. Maglione, FINA President.

The property’s aquatics facilities include the 50 metre Olympic competition pool, the 25m training pool, Omega Track start blocks, a Daktronics timing system and scoreboard, ozone filtration and sports science services.