Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Preparing for future success

SWIMMING: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort and FINA are continuing their cooperation in awarding scholarships to aspiring Olympians in training for the 17th FINA World Championships Budapest in 2017 and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

health,

The Phuket News

Friday 21 April 2017, 09:35AM

Thanyapura’s aquatics facilities include the 50 metre Olympic competition pool.
Thanyapura’s aquatics facilities include the 50 metre Olympic competition pool.

This year, FINA has awarded the scholarship to 36 young athletes. The Thailand programme is currently hosting four athletes; Cherantha da Silva, Sri Lanka; Mohammad Mahfizur Rahman, Bangladesh; Sajan Prakash, India; and Ayman Klzie, Syria, but the property expects additional swimmers to arrive throughout the current year.

The FINA Scholarship Programme was officially launched in 2014 and offers financial and technical assistance to elite athletes selected by their National Federation.

In 2015, FINA expanded the programme to Thailand with Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort welcoming the first athletes in Phuket during the “Targeting Rio 2016” initiative, which coached eight swimmers for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Sajan from India qualified for OST/B (Olympic Standard Time) for the 200-metre butterfly.

Each nation will send their athletes to eat, sleep, swim and repeat at the high-level sporting complex including the world-class fitness facilities.

The scholarship includes first-class coaching from Miguel Angel Lopez Alvarado, Thanyapura’s Head Coach of Swimming, who propelled his students to record breaking success during his two-decade long career.

“We are committed to building the next generation of Olympians.

“Our partnership with FINA continues to solidify our standing as one of the top Aquatics training destinations in the world,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

“Now in its fourth year, FINA granted over 50 scholarships from 2014 – 2017 and helped athletes in reaching the top levels of swimming.

“We are developing the sport throughout the globe while hoping to lead young athletes to build their legacies in more than 100 countries,” said Dr Julio C. Maglione, FINA President.

The property’s aquatics facilities include the 50 metre Olympic competition pool, the 25m training pool, Omega Track start blocks, a Daktronics timing system and scoreboard, ozone filtration and sports science services.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

ematt, the thai laws could have you for defamation, using "hateful" incorrectly to discribe !Ben, perhaps you should google "hate"...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Kurt, I agree, in fact the patients ,and the victims, in the morgue, have a degree of privacy, as have their families and friends. It's a pity ...(Read More)

Court jails five for running sex ring

Seen the 'amount' of girls on the photos, who with dry eyes can convince me that the thai police didn't know already long time about the p...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Wow Ben, are the insults really necessary? Maybe he was heading home from a night job - you don't know. Personally, I'm glad to hear that n...(Read More)

Phuket request for Patong nightlife 4am closing shrouded in silence

Kurt I'm quite sure it reached the top of the corruption pyramid- which is why there is silence. The under table payments to operate late night mu...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Kurt...what the hell are you rambling about? ...(Read More)

Court jails five for running sex ring

Just amazing how that little black book that was identified at the raid just kinda "disappeared". I'm guessing it is because the names ...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Well, I'm sure this 15 year old rocket scientist had a valid motorbike license, but I'm amazed how you can be that dull-headed that you can fa...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

benvenuto...consider a driver is stung by a bee whilst driving then panics and collides with a tree. By your definition of an accident it's nobody...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

jogi...other than the Police statement there is no evidence the passenger was or was not wearing a helmet. There is also no evidence of the taxidriver...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.