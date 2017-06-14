Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Prayut targets cops who buy positions 

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (June 13) vowed to take tough action against any police officers found guilty of involvement in position buying within the police force.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 10:00AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, seen here on an official inspection of the Royal Thai Police headquarters, says he has plenty of complaints about buying promotions in the RTP. Photo: Somchai Poomlard
He was responding to claims by former Democrat MP Witthaya Kaewparadai that the practice was rampant in police transfers and promotions last year.

Gen Prayut thanked Mr Witthaya for drawing attention to the issue and providing information on it, saying he has received many complaints about corruption of this kind.

“This time, [those responsible] must be caught,” Gen Prayut said.

His remarks come as Lt Gen Thesa Siriwatho, the chief of Provincial Police Region 8, was recently transferred to an inactive post pending an investigation into his alleged role in position buying.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversees the Royal Thai Police, said yesterday that there were reasonable grounds for the probe and transfer.

“Anyone involved in position buying will be dealt with,” he said.

But Gen Prawit dismissed as baseless claims by Mr Witthaya that position buying is rife among Bangkok police.

Pol Lt Gen Thesa has been transferred to the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre until further notice.

A fact-finding committee will be set up to look into the allegations against him. National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda ordered the transfer to take effect on Monday (June 12).

Lt Gen Thanet Phinmuangngam, an assistant national police chief, has been appointed acting chief of Provincial Police Region 8.

Lt Gen Thesa is believed to have close ties with Suthep Thaugsuban, the former leader of the disbanded People’s Democratic Reform Committee protest group.

Maj Gen Nithas Limsiriphan, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Police's Office of Human Resources, asked the police inspector-general to report the findings to the police chief within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Sanit Mahathavorn denied Mr Witthaya’s claim that position buying was twice as high among city police as in Provincial Police Region 8.

On Monday, a deputy police spokesman said preliminary inquiries would first determine whether the claims were true.

Read original story here.

 

 
