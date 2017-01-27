GOLF: Thai golf veteran Prayad Marksaeng intends to keep competing at the highest level after securing his 10th Asian Tour victory last Sunday (Jan 22), a week shy of his 51st birthday.

Thai golf veteran Prayad Marksaeng. Photo: AFP

Twenty-one years after lifting his maiden victory in Asia, the smooth swinging and stocky Thai produced a sparkling one-shot victory at the season-opening SMBC Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club as he became the player with the third-most number of victories at 10 wins on the region’s premier tour.

“I look after myself very well. I eat well, sleep well and stay happy. I will keep playing golf because I was born to be a golfer,” said Prayad.

He revealed previously that regular visits to the hot springs in Japan, where he also competes regularly on both the main and senior tours, have helped keep his body in shape along with a strict stretching regime.

“I still feel like a young player. I practised a lot before coming here. I changed my whole set of irons and putter. I started changing my equipment last year actually but haven’t quite got the form. I am glad to gain some good form this week,” said Prayad, who jumped into 150th position on the latest world rankings.

“My swing is quite natural and I don’t get injured easily. Physically, I feel good, I feel fit. This is my 10th win on the Asian Tour. I am very happy because I feel like I have done my country proud,” added the Thai, who also earned a spot in the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.