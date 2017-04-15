Prawet Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan and his men seized 76kg of marijuana but only 39kg made it to the evidence room at the station. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Saturday 15 April 2017, 05:09PM

Most, well just over half, of the 79kg of marijuana seized was presented ot the press. Photo: Prawet Police

An order was issued by the Metropolitan Police Division (MPD) 4 shifting Pol Col Thongchai Wilaiprom to an inactive post at the division for 30 days while a probe into the “lost” marijuana is under way.

A total of 76kg of compressed marijuana was taken away as evidence during a raid led by Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, chief of Patrol and Special Operation Division, in Soi Kanchanaphisek 18 in the Saphan Sung area at the end of last month.

The marijuana was found hidden in undergrowth near the workers’ living quarters at a construction site.

The marijuana was brought by a deputy chief investigator of Prawet police for examination at the police forensic centre.

However, only 37kg of the drug was brought back to the police station after the examination, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner Sanit Mahathavorn.

Gen Sanit admitted the issue worried him as police may be implicated in wrongdoing. He vowed to order swift disciplinary and criminal actions against any officers who were found to have stolen the drug. The probe was set up with authorisation from MPD 4 chief Maj Gen Nanthachart Suphamongkol.

A police source said the marijuana was among crime items seized which were put on display at a recent press briefing by the MPB.

Gen Sanit noticed more than half of the marijuana which was supposed to have been shown had disappeared. He immediately instructed Gen Nanthachart to launch an inquiry.

Gen Surachet, meanwhile, said the Prawet police chief may be investigated over the issue.

The police source said Gen Nanthachart had issued a verbal order to probe Pol Sub Lt Sompong Wongthip, the deputy chief investigator of Prawet police who delivered the marijuana for examination. The probe may be expanded to include other officers at the station.

