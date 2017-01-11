POOL: The Patong Pool League (PPL) resumed last Thursday night (Jan 5) after a three week break for Christmas and New Year, and 1Bar picked up exactly where they left off before the break sealing a comfortable 8-3 home win over Genius Bar and once again taking top spot in the table.

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 01:05PM

Andy from Dirty Nellies takes a rest.

However, during the break the league welcomed a new team in the shape of the Queen of Hearts Bar.

The team caught up with the rest of the teams playing three games during the break and with them also playing last Thursday they are now equal on games as all other league members.

And to make things a little bit more interesting, Goh, who played for 1Bar and is definitely one of the top players in the league, has jumped ship to Queens of Hearts, and this is bound to make the league more even.

Elsewhere in the league last Thursday, Martin Swiss narrowly lost to Ting Tong Bar 5-6 as did Dirty Nellies against Wet Dreams, San Sabai picked up a big 9-2 win at home to Simon and Oils, Champs Bar won big against Caddyshack (Kathu) walking away 10-1 winners, Happy Ending Bar lost 5-6 at home to Green Mango, while Cool Hand Lukes lost 5-6 at home to league newcomers Queen of Hearts.