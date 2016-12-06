Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Pounding conditions dismast boats in Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

PHUKET: Strong winds and pounding seas has forced at least three Phuket boats out of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta on the first day of racing yesterday (Dec 5).

tourism, weather, marine,

Chris Husted

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 11:10AM

Stealth catamarans Hurricane and Java, both well known in Phuket as contenders for their class, both lost their masts in the strong conditions, confirmed Roger Digglemann of Phuket boatbuilder Asia Catamarans.

“Everyone is safe. It’s a big disappointment, but what can you do,” he told The Phuket News this morning (Dec 6).

“It was more the sea than the wind. A rigging fitting broke and that brought the masts down,” he said.

Well-known trimaran Adrenaline is also out of the King’s Cup regatta after suffering damage to her aft, Mr Diggelmann confirmed.

“She (the boat) suffered damaged to her aft and she’s back in the yard now,” he said.

All three boats are under repair, but they will not be ready in time to return racing in the regatta, he added.

“I also heard that 3-Itch (trimaran) suffered some damage, but made repairs and should be out racing again today,” Mr Diggelmann noted.

Hopes are high that Phuket boats will take honours in the Multihull Racing class in the prestigious regatta.

Three other Stealth cats, all built in Phuket by Asia Catamarans, are still racing.

Phantom V, Top Cat and Galeforce are all okay and still racing, “Mr Diggelmann said.

Phantom V was launched only two weeks ago, while Top Cat is well known in Phuket racing circles as one of the fastest cats in the fleet.

Meanwhile, Kiril Stashevsky’s Galeforce has been improving on performance with each passing regatta. Galeforce is currently third overall in the class.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta this year is marking its 30th anniversary since it was launched at Nai Harn in dedication to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for his passion and support for the sport of sailing.

The regatta routinely attracts more than 200 yachts from around the world with over 1,000 sailors of different nationalities to compete in the Andaman Sea waters off the coast of Phuket.

 

 
BigA | 06 December 2016 - 21:29:39

I knew , I am from the 20 century and you guys live already in the 21. I rather stay with my old Swan there.What are you doing when it really get rough? Yes Pauly you are absolutly right those things called what so ever would not make it out of Chalong Bay they are only build  for that,

Horst

The Phuket News

Kurt | 06 December 2016 - 14:57:31

Well Pauly44, there are regatta's and regatta's. ( or sub standard regatta's).
But it is very disappointing when your riggings gives up during sailing.
Feel sorry for them.

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 06 December 2016 - 13:50:27

Geez these retired yachts must have been built by ikea as the sea state in this part of the world is rather benign compared to other parts & races for e.g the sydney to hobart race where these conditions would be considered favourable.

