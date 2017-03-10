Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

'Pop Up' dining experience showcases food from Phuket’s best restaurants

“Pop Up” is back and bigger than ever at a new location, with even more amazing food and beverage sponsors taking part. On Saturday, April 1, for one night only, the 20 best restaurants in Phuket will “Pop Up” at Latitude in Laguna in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us. Don’t miss what is sure to be Phuket’s the best foodie event of the year!

The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2017, 09:00AM

Twenty of Phuket’s best restaurants will be hosting food stalls at the event.

This exclusive event will give you the chance to taste a huge range of unique dishes from some of the island's most acclaimed chefs.

From Thai and Italian to tapas and fusion cuisine, no stone will be left unturned as 20 of Phuket's best chefs show you what they can do.

Pop by and try culinary creations from the chefs at Anantara Layan Resort & Spa, Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket, Bampot Kitchen & Bar, Bodega & Grill at Angsana, Breeze at Cape Yamu, DeDos, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, ENZO Japanese Restaurant, Firefly at The Pavillions Phuket, Higher, Iniala Kitchen & Bar, Kata Rocks, Metzo's Bistro and Bar, Outrigger, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach, Panache at Angsana Villas, Paresa Phuket, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, The 9th Floor and Two Chefs.

There will be free flow all night from Andaman Wine Club, Artisan, BB&B, Beervana, Brand Connect, Freixenet and Mai Khao Dreams.

The evening will feature amazing silent auction and raffle prizes including a customised four-course dinner and sunset Pontoon boat cruise for six from Angsana Laguna; two nights at Lanna Dusita River Resort by Andacura, Chiang Mai; an eight-course dinner for two at Suhring, Bangkok, and more. There will also be music from Majesty Island Band, DJ Rozza, DJ Tank and, of course, lots of dancing!

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Date: Saturday April 1 at 7pm
Location: Latitude in Laguna
Dress Code: Summer Vibes

Proudly sponsored by Live89.5.

Entry is by donation of B2,500.
Bookings are a must, call 076 278 146 or email info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or book online at: https://www.tickettailor.com/all-tickets/26485/38a9/

All proceeds go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us, a Thai registered charity providing free English education to over 1,200 underprivileged Thai children in Phuket. To learn more and get involved please visit www.phukethasbeengoodtous.org or like the foundation’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/phukethasbeengoodtous

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

DSI: Dhammakaya stand-off to end in 5 days

Marcher...clearly you are have little or no regard for Thailand and it's people and ignorant of it's culture. This an Asian nation and culture...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

A change to embrace the tourism is finally coming....(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

ok, who gave her a ride to the place, and did she bring her own fish food? I doubt, this is a case just like tourists throwing a cigarette butt on Ban...(Read More)

Remains thought to be missing Russian tourist sent for tests

Ok, They found a bone, and other media showed a mask that had been in water for at least 2 months, a mask not used by freedivers, and finding the body...(Read More)

Koh Tao murder pair lose appeal

Eagle... I know, both he and Kurt use the same crystal ball. Rorii...there is one Judge in the Court of first Instance; 3 in the Court of Appeal......(Read More)

Angsana Laguna Phuket welcomes new F&B Director Martin Schaumburg

A lot of work ahead,after sheraton not managed anymore the f&b became a disaster, I wish him good luck to get that back on track. Last year I was ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hey! In case people are a little confused, many matches this weekend (March 11-12, 2017) have been postponed - leaving only four matches to be played....(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

“No tourists go to sleep early on their holidays". Tourists visiting bangla Rd. late don't go to sleep early, sounds more correct. How...(Read More)

DLT to step up efforts against Uber and Grab

The problem they have with it is those in charge aren't getting "tea money! i'm guessing! If they were serious about passenger safety,...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Swerv, more swervness, I think, something you should try, what Kurt is saying is that more fish die from polluted waters than by someone feeding bread...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.