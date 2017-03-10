“Pop Up” is back and bigger than ever at a new location, with even more amazing food and beverage sponsors taking part. On Saturday, April 1, for one night only, the 20 best restaurants in Phuket will “Pop Up” at Latitude in Laguna in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us. Don’t miss what is sure to be Phuket’s the best foodie event of the year!

Saturday 11 March 2017, 09:00AM

This exclusive event will give you the chance to taste a huge range of unique dishes from some of the island's most acclaimed chefs.

From Thai and Italian to tapas and fusion cuisine, no stone will be left unturned as 20 of Phuket's best chefs show you what they can do.

Pop by and try culinary creations from the chefs at Anantara Layan Resort & Spa, Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket, Bampot Kitchen & Bar, Bodega & Grill at Angsana, Breeze at Cape Yamu, DeDos, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, ENZO Japanese Restaurant, Firefly at The Pavillions Phuket, Higher, Iniala Kitchen & Bar, Kata Rocks, Metzo's Bistro and Bar, Outrigger, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach, Panache at Angsana Villas, Paresa Phuket, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, The 9th Floor and Two Chefs.

There will be free flow all night from Andaman Wine Club, Artisan, BB&B, Beervana, Brand Connect, Freixenet and Mai Khao Dreams.

The evening will feature amazing silent auction and raffle prizes including a customised four-course dinner and sunset Pontoon boat cruise for six from Angsana Laguna; two nights at Lanna Dusita River Resort by Andacura, Chiang Mai; an eight-course dinner for two at Suhring, Bangkok, and more. There will also be music from Majesty Island Band, DJ Rozza, DJ Tank and, of course, lots of dancing!

Date: Saturday April 1 at 7pm

Location: Latitude in Laguna

Dress Code: Summer Vibes

Proudly sponsored by Live89.5.

Entry is by donation of B2,500.

Bookings are a must, call 076 278 146 or email info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or book online at: https://www.tickettailor.com/all-tickets/26485/38a9/



All proceeds go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us, a Thai registered charity providing free English education to over 1,200 underprivileged Thai children in Phuket. To learn more and get involved please visit www.phukethasbeengoodtous.org or like the foundation’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/phukethasbeengoodtous