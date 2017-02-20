Pop Up 3 at Latitude with Angsana

On Saturday 1st April, for one night only, 20 of the best restaurants in Phuket will Pop Up at Latitude in Laguna in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us! For only 2,500 THB try signature dishes from each of the amazing chefs and enjoy all night free flow from our 7 beverage sponsors. The evening will also feature fantastic silent auction prizes, great music, dancing, and more! Don’t miss Phuket’s best foodie event of the year! To book: info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or 076-278-146
Proudly sponsored by Live89.5.