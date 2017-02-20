Pop Up 3 at Latitude with Angsana

Recent Comments

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket Asterix, right! The infamous double standards in Thailand. But of course Government Agencies are able to arrest the named people. But oh oh, who is...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket Government Agencies are able to arrest a tourist but are unable to arrest resort and restaurant owners for discharging wastewater in the klongs and pu...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges simon01-the aussie never got arrested.He can walk freely around,but isnt allowed to leave the country.And as you wrote by yourself:See what the verdic...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges I could not agree with Simon01 more. I hope the world is watching and tourists will go to vietnam, Bali or anywhere else but come to Phuket: the rip o...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition swerv, I don't think your other "gang" members will stand by you on this, have you never heard or that very highly held belief that you ...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges this is just horrific. The thai drivers slaughter people and injure people in their hundreds every year and nothing is done. The speed boats tours cra...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet It seems everyone and their dog know about these corrupt payments except the few people who could actually doe something about stopping them happening...(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption So Acting Temporary Governor Chockchai called an emergency meeting of "top police, law enforcement officials and department heads" to order ...(Read More)