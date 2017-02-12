Recent Comments

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am Its not a secret that the governor and his gang are not taking care of the problems Kurt write down, but entertainment venues should be all over the c...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash It is a joke, all the fines are very LOW. That the reason people keep committing Crime. They don't care because the fines are almost nothing. Unli...(Read More)

Thai Army targets car, bike rentals hijacking Phuket beach parking spaces Wow this general is so brave, everyone in Thailand should feel so much safer now that the army are targeting such dangerous activities! How about, Gen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price So the police charge this poor guy for the accident, instead they should have shown compassion for his loss in this tragic accident. But maybe they th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am How is everything this moment about the environmental Phuket incinerator problems? Is this having Phuket Governor attention? Has he been briefed ab...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price Well this just about sums up Phuket. As long as people pay those in power then what is just organized crime is legal. its so sad to see a " token...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price Another good piece here PN. I'm guessing that Thai officials, including the temporary Khun Chockchai, will ignore this entire episode and will wa...(Read More)