THB 65000
Sunday 12 February 2017, 03:01PM
3 bedrooms private pool villa in center Patong for rent starting March 15th for long term rental. Private car park, 3 beds, 3 baths
Its not a secret that the governor and his gang are not taking care of the problems Kurt write down, but entertainment venues should be all over the c...(Read More)
What an absolutely shocking, disgraceful, disgusting state of affairs. How can this organised, syndicated corruption between the transport authorities...(Read More)
It is a joke, all the fines are very LOW. That the reason people keep committing Crime. They don't care because the fines are almost nothing. Unli...(Read More)
A helmet might have saved her....(Read More)
Wow this general is so brave, everyone in Thailand should feel so much safer now that the army are targeting such dangerous activities! How about, Gen...(Read More)
So the police charge this poor guy for the accident, instead they should have shown compassion for his loss in this tragic accident. But maybe they th...(Read More)
How is everything this moment about the environmental Phuket incinerator problems?
Is this having Phuket Governor attention?
Has he been briefed ab...(Read More)
Well this just about sums up Phuket. As long as people pay those in power then what is just organized crime is legal. its so sad to see a " token...(Read More)
Another good piece here PN. I'm guessing that Thai officials, including the temporary Khun Chockchai, will ignore this entire episode and will wa...(Read More)
Ban Jet-Skis
Sad story death of 20-year-old Australian Emily Collie:
Ban Jet-Skis from public beaches also in order to prevent innocent swimmers fro...(Read More)