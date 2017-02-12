Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pool villa for rent Patong

THB 65000

Sunday 12 February 2017, 03:01PM

Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong Pool villa for rent Patong

3 bedrooms private pool villa in center Patong for rent starting March 15th for long term rental. Private car park, 3 beds, 3 baths
Contact details
Person : Stephane Quazzola
Phone : 0901673115
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

Its not a secret that the governor and his gang are not taking care of the problems Kurt write down, but entertainment venues should be all over the c...(Read More)

Phuket to Penang visa run van hits sign, goes off-road as driver asleep at wheel

What an absolutely shocking, disgraceful, disgusting state of affairs. How can this organised, syndicated corruption between the transport authorities...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

It is a joke, all the fines are very LOW. That the reason people keep committing Crime. They don't care because the fines are almost nothing. Unli...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

A helmet might have saved her....(Read More)

Thai Army targets car, bike rentals hijacking Phuket beach parking spaces

Wow this general is so brave, everyone in Thailand should feel so much safer now that the army are targeting such dangerous activities! How about, Gen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

So the police charge this poor guy for the accident, instead they should have shown compassion for his loss in this tragic accident. But maybe they th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

How is everything this moment about the environmental Phuket incinerator problems? Is this having Phuket Governor attention? Has he been briefed ab...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Well this just about sums up Phuket. As long as people pay those in power then what is just organized crime is legal. its so sad to see a " token...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Another good piece here PN. I'm guessing that Thai officials, including the temporary Khun Chockchai, will ignore this entire episode and will wa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Ban Jet-Skis Sad story death of 20-year-old Australian Emily Collie: Ban Jet-Skis from public beaches also in order to prevent innocent swimmers fro...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.