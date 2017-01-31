BANGKOK: Prisoners serving sentences for politically motivated offences could be granted “reprieves” as a way of restoring political unity to the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says.

Prisoners doing time for politically motivated offences may receive 'reprieves' to boost support for the regime's reconciliation plan.

Gen Prayut, who said unequivocally that no amnesty will be granted before court proceedings begin, said political offenders must agree to go through the court process and if they are convicted a reprieve could be offered.

“An amnesty will likely ensue in this way. Don’t ever think that you won’t face a court and ask me to use Section 44 to grant amnesty. I can’t do it,” the prime minister said after the meeting of the committee for strategic national administration.

Gen Prayut said he has assigned the government’s legal team to look into claims of injustice in political cases.

He also brushed aside media reports that the government is negotiating a deal with politicians to form a government of national unity to pave the way for national reconciliation.

The Prime Minister insisted that the government is doing its best to strengthen the country for when it hands over the reins to the next government, adding that he has never made a political deal with anyone.

He also denied talk that the government’s unity building bid is aimed at laying the groundwork for his political future.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon also denied reports that he was trying to reach a deal with politicians to establish a government of national unity after the next general election.

Gen Prawit, who is in charge of the government’s national reconciliation process, strongly rejected the reports, saying he was surprised at the media accusing those in government of discussing a deal with politicians to set up a government of national unity.

“I assure you that I did not meet anyone. As I oversee the reconciliation issue, I cannot afford to see anyone, and party [in secret],” he said.

“Such news stories cause damage to the government. This is rubbish. Irresponsible. What [the media] has written demoralises people who are determined to work,” Gen Prawit said.

He said that there is no knowing whether reconciliation can be achieved in the near future, but if certain rules are introduced to bring all sides together in the reconciliation process there is some hope of unity.

Currently, several political parties and groups have accepted an invitation to contribute their ideas regarding reconciliation over the next three months, Gen Prawit said.

Representatives of political parties and groups will be allowed to speak their minds and state their demands regarding reconciliation issues to the directing committee for national reconciliation chaired by Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol, Permanent Secretary for Defence.

The process of gathering opinions is expected to take about three months before a so-called memorandum of understanding (MoU) on unity is signed.

Also yesterday (Jan 30), Rames Rattanachaweng, a Democrat Party Deputy Spokesman, submitted the party’s proposals on reconciliation to a National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) subcommittee studying ways of tackling conflicts and creating political reconciliation in parliament.

Mr Rames stressed that the principle of achieving unity must uphold the rule of law while excluding a blanket amnesty for political offenders.

He also said that the truth and details regarding political conflict and its causes must be explained to the public.

He agreed that the Committee for National Administration under the Framework of National Reform, Strategy and Reconciliation chaired by Gen Prayut should take a leading role in overseeing efforts to achieve national unity.

Mr Rames said that the Democrat Party wanted the NRSA and the National Legislative Assembly to wait until the committee lay down guidelines for fostering national unity before the NRSA and the NLA proceed with their unity bid.

This is intended to ensure the coherence and consistency of all agencies involved in the unity building bid, he said.

Mr Rames also said that Gen Prayut’s promise that there will no amnesty is a good start to the unity building process.

The Pheu Thai Party also submitted its unity proposals to the NRSA committee on political reform.

In its letter, the party said that the political conflict over the past 10 years had resulted from several factors, including the practising of double standards by independent organisations.

There were also efforts to obstruct elections by groups which were unable to compete in the normal parliamentary system and which turned to street protests to oust elected governments, which subsequently led to military coups.

The party suggested that all involved in the conflict – political parties, pressure groups and others – work together to solve the conflict.

The party added that one way to achieve unity is to reform the justice system to ensure the rule of law is upheld.

Army Chief Chalermchai Sittisat, who is also the Secretary-General of the National Council for Peace and Order, instructed all military units during a meeting of the NCPO’s secretariat to support government efforts to push for national reconciliation, according to Col Sirichan Ngathong, Deputy NCPO Spokeswoman.

