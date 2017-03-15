PETCHABURI: A police station deputy chief’s son yesterday (Mar 14) confessed to killing a Silpakorn University student with a screwdriver in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, late last month as the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) took over the case and found nearly 20 suspects.

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 08:52AM

Crime Suppression police bring suspects in the screwdriver murder of a Silpakorn University student to the Criminal Court in Bangkok to seek detention. Photo: Patipat Janthong

He reportedly confessed during the interrogation of 16 suspects, aged 18-27, including two women, at the CSD in Bangkok yesterday.

The CSD took over the case from local police as relatives and friends of the 24-year-old victim Teerapong Thitathan, a fourth-year student of Silpakorn University’s Phetchaburi campus, feared impartiality as some of the suspects are related to police officers and politicians.

A source said that Dechathorn Munmanee, also known as Bright, the 21-year-old son of a deputy station chief in Kalasin, confessed to stabbing the victim’s head with a screwdriver, and the motivation was a quarrel over Detchathorn’s girlfriend, who was among the suspects, and the victim’s friend.

Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, Deputy National Police Chief, said one of the suspects confessed to using a screwdriver to kill the victim and all were charged with conspiracy in intentional murder, physical assault and illegal assembly.

He assured that all suspects would face legal action regardless of whether whom they are related to.

Apart from the 16 suspects sent to Bangkok yesterday, three more people were involved and one of them was a relative of a local politician, CSD commander Maj Gen Suthin Sapphuang said. Police were gathering evidence for legal action against them.

The suspects attacked the dead victim and some other friends at the victim’s dormitory in Cha-am at about 1:30am on Feb 25.

The deceased was stabbed with a screwdriver above his right ear, a soft area through which the tool can easily reach the brain.

The victim suffered several injuries to his body but forensic doctors already confirmed the screwdriver killed him. In the same incident, two other students were severely hurt.

Police brought the suspects to court. The Criminal Court later rejected a bail request for Dechathorn and released other suspects on bail of B700,000 each on condition that they stay away from witnesses and evidence in the case.

