BANGKOK: The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has seized 12 properties held by a man allegedly linked to a drug network run by Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha, including a B20-million grey Lamborghini.

Friday 10 February 2017, 09:03AM

Police allege Xaysana Keopimpha, arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket, is the long-elusive ‘Mr X’ responsible for drug running from the Thai North to Malaysia. Photo: Bangkok Post / Facebook

Sirinya Sitdhichai, Secretary-General of the ONCB, issued an order to seize the assets belonging to Natthaphol Nakkham, alias Boy, on Wednesday (Feb 8), according to Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, Deputy Commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

The assets, including the Lamborghini, a big bike and a Toyota Fortuner, were seized pending an investigation into whether they were linked with the drug racket, Pol Maj Gen Pornchai said.

Mr Natthaphol was arrested on Feb 1, almost two weeks after police apprehended Mr Xaysana at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

Citing Mr Natthaphol, police said the Lamborghini belongs to the drug network but was left in the care of speed racer Akarakit Worarojcharoendet, 30, alias Benz Racing, who is also the husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul.

Mr Akarakit, however, told the NSB officials last week that he borrowed B6 million in cash from Mr Natthaphol as a down payment for the Lamborghini, according to officials. Deputy NSB commander Chatri Phaisalsil said Mr Akarakit will be invited to give his account again this month.

A police investigation found the Lamborghini was bought from a used car garage, Buono Auto Clinic, on Rama III Road. The garage’s owner, Natthawat Huangmanee, alias Ek Buono, was summoned to give his statement to police on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Chatri said nothing suspicious was found in the car purchase based on Mr Natthawat’s evidence, adding it may take some time to check where the Lamborghini came from.

The Department of Land Transport, the Department of Foreign Trade and the Customs Department will also be asked to check whether the vehicle was brought lawfully into the country, and the Lamborghini will be checked to see whether its serial number or any parts have been modified, he said.

Referring to a Malaysian suspected drug dealer, Kamarudin Bin Awang, allegedly linked to Mr Xaysana’s network, who was arrested in Kelantan state on Monday, Pol Maj Gen Chatri said the NSB officials will seek cooperation from their Malaysian counterparts to question him in Malaysia. Officials may also ask Malaysia to extradite Mr Kamarudin to Thailand.

Police are also checking another two luxury vehicles, an orange Lamborghini and a black Bentley, which were found at a condominium of Baan Prachaniwet real estate in 2015 to determine whether they were linked with the drug network.

Meanwhile, the ONCB and Provincial Police Region 9 are examining B60 million worth of valuables seized from Bulan Thareesuep, 42, believed to be linked with a narcotics network in the three southern border provinces. This include B56 million in cash.

Officials said Ms Bulan’s husband, Mamaruslan Doromae, 47, who was believed to be a major drug dealer in the far South, was arrested and jailed for possessing 70,000 speed pills in Malaysia’s Kelantan three years ago.

Pol Lt Gen Sakon Thongmunee, chief of Provincial Police Region 9, said police are tracking the syndicate's money trail.

