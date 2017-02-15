Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Police to grill racer Akarakit again

BANGKOK: Speed racer Akarakit Worarojchroendet will be summoned for questioning again tomorrow (Feb 16) to clarify how he obtained a B20-million Lamborghini, suspected of being the property of of a drug network run by suspected Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha, police say.

crime, drugs, transport, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 09:04AM

Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ Worarojchroendet, a racing enthusiast and husband of a prominent actress, was questioned and released Feb 3. Photo: Bangkok Post
Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ Worarojchroendet, a racing enthusiast and husband of a prominent actress, was questioned and released Feb 3. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mr Akarakit, 30, alias “Benz Racing”, turned up at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) on Feb 3, where he told officers he borrowed B6 million in cash from Natthaphol “Boy” Nakkham, one of the suspects linked to Xaysana, as a down payment for the Lamborghini, according to officials.

Mr Natthaphol was arrested on Feb 1, almost two weeks after police apprehended Xaysana at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

Based on Mr Natthaphol’s earlier testimony, police said the Lamborghini belongs to the drug network but was left in the care of Mr Akarakit, who is also the husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul.

NSB commissioner Sommai Kongwisaisuk said yesterday that police need to question Mr Akarakit again as his account and evidence did not match Mr Natthaphol’s testimony.

Mr Akarakit is required to present evidence in relation to his ownership of the vehicle to determine whether he lawfully obtained the car, he said.

Lt Gen Sommai said that based on the police investigation, Mr Akarakit was bound to have owned the car unlawfully and he is at risk of facing a charge of collusion in drug offences.

Once his questioning is complete, the investigation into his case should conclude by this week, he said.

Lt Gen Sommai said another suspect linked to Xaysana’s drug network would be apprehended, but refused to give details.

Speaking about a manhunt for Usaman Salaemaeng, who was believed to be linked to Xaysana’s drug network, Lt Gen Sommai said intelligence suggested he underwent plastic surgery on his face and is holed up in Laos.

C and C Marine

Mr Usaman, wanted by Thai authorities on drug charges on a 2012 arrest warrant, was found to have supported the unrest in the three southern border provinces, where he transported drugs to Malaysia, Lt Gen Sommai said, adding the NSB is sharing information about him with Lao authorities.

Referring to a recent drug bust by the Metropolitan Police Division 3, which seized 2.6 million methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 7 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) along with other drugs, Lt Gen Sommai said this haul was the work of the Hmong Pha Kao hill tribe’s drug network, which is active in smuggling drugs across the border.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said a crackdown on Xaysana’s network represents multinational cooperation in combating drug smuggling across regional borders.

He said the Lao drug kingpin’s syndicate is known to have been linked to the drug racket in the far South.

Officials are figuring out individuals linked to the southern drug syndicate, he said.

“I have instructed Anti-Money Laundering Office to look into the matter,” said Gen Prayut said.

He insisted the government is paying attention to the issue and the investigation can be carried out through a regular police probe and by tracking the money trail of the group.

Read original story here.

 

 
