BANGKOK: A probe into police position-buying allegations has been extended for another 30 days after more than 80 people embroiled in the scandal were questioned, police inspector-general Panya Mamen said yesterday (June 26).

Tuesday 27 June 2017, 08:29AM

Police Inspector-General Panya Mamen (right). Photo: Thiti Wannamontha

Gen Panya said police also needed to question 40 other people in connection with the case, adding he had also discussed issues needing further investigation with a probe panel last Friday (June 23).

The 15-day probe was initially set to be completed today (June 27), as ordered by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda.

Gen Panya said he had already sent a letter asking permission from Gen Chakthip for the extension.

The investigation was launched after former Democrat Party MP Witthaya Kaewparadai claimed position buying in police transfers and promotions took place in Provincial Police Region 8, which covers the South, last year.

Mr Witthaya, a former key figure of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee, alleged that dozens of officers had paid money to their superiors to be promoted, but not all were given their desired posts.

In some cases, officers had also paid money to mistresses of some high-ranking police officers to get promotions, claimed Mr Witthaya.

The politician also claimed position buying was twice as rampant among city police as in Provincial Police Region 8.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Lt Gen Thesa Siriwatho, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, was transferred to an inactive post and an investigation was later ordered into Mr Witthaya’s claims.

Gen Panya said Mr Witthaya had also been questioned by police.

He said the testimony provided in the inquiry has proven useful, although he was unable to elaborate further.

Gen Panya said he believed Mr Witthaya had good intentions in seeking police reform, adding the Royal Thai Police was willing to be examined by the public and provide justice to all sides.

Asked whether Mr Witthaya had submitted a list of officers implicated in the scandal or the sums allegedly paid, Gen Panya said he was not able to disclose any such information as it was vital to the case.

Responding to public criticism that Gen Panya could not impartially conduct an investigation into Lt Gen Thesa, as the two had studied together at the Royal Police Cadet Academy, the police inspector-general said their ties would not affect the probe.

Read original story here.