Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police on hunt for two men over Tinder fraud

BANGKOK: Police are looking for two men suspected of using pictures of at least three Thai Airways International (THAI) air hostesses to cheat men via a dating application.

crime, sex, technology, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 08:54AM

Currently the world’s most popular online-hookup app, Tinder claims to have made 10 billion matches, but some recent Bangkok matches have been downright scams. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Currently the world’s most popular online-hookup app, Tinder claims to have made 10 billion matches, but some recent Bangkok matches have been downright scams. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said it was investigating a complaint filed by two of the air hostesses, who were not named, employed by THAI, and who claimed their pictures had been posted online without their knowledge to swindle money from at least 30 men.

A CSD source said one of the men who says he fell victim to the scam told police he had wired B15,000 to one of the three air hostesses’ accounts after she claimed to be in need of cash overseas.

The man, who was not identified, told police he registered to use the Tinder dating application and came across a good-looking woman who claimed to be working for the national carrier.

As they began chatting, he did not suspect anything was amiss as the woman kept sending him updated pictures of her online.

They kept in contact regularly and he was under the impression they were in a relationship. The woman, however, avoided meeting him in person saying she was busy with flight duties overseas.

One day, she told him she had lost her credit card while in another country and asked him for a loan of B15,000, which he transferred to her. After that, she became distant, prompting the man to tell his friends who agreed he might have been duped.

The man went to the Bang Yi Khan Police to lodge a complaint in Bangkok last month.

Earlier, the two air hostesses filed a complaint with the CSD alleging their pictures had been stolen from their Facebook pages and used to cheat men on the dating application.

They said they had received phone calls from different men who insisted the air hostesses had received money from them but refused to meet them.

The two women maintained they had no idea what was going on as the airline set up an inquiry to investigate them. They suspected their photos were being used in a scam.

One air hostess said she had now been charged with fraud and was informed of the charge against her at a local police station in Bangkok. She said the criminal action has tarnished her reputation and put her career at risk as she faces the prospect of disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the CSD source said police have launched an investigation into the case. According to the police, pictures of attractive air hostesses were taken from their Facebook pages by the culprits who uploaded them on the dating application to dupe mostly single men as well as married men looking to hook up with women.

The source said police found victims had been tricked into transferring millions of baht to the suspects between 2014 and last year.

THAI has also sought help from the CSD police to look into the matter. The police believe at least three THAI air hostesses’ photos were used in the scam.

The police said their investigation has narrowed down the culprits to two men, one of whom is wanted under nine arrest warrants on charges of swindling and fraud. The investigators were also checking the criminal background of the other man.

The police believe the two suspects live together on the outskirts of Bangkok.

The suspects, according to the source, took the three air hostesses' pictures and changed their names, obviously intending to complicate the police investigation and mislead them.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

The saying goes "it only takes one good man" saidly, in Thailand, there is no such man, at any administrative level, from that useless ol...(Read More)

Cage on the beach: Primal fights take over Phuket

As this was on a beach I wonder if it was in a 10% zone? Seriously though it sounds like a great event and some fabulous PR for phuket as a sports des...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

One of the problems is that there's more than one 'authority' supposedly responsible (or not) for the state of the roads. Surely things wo...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

(it is not yet know'n if charges to be brought against the driver of the minivan!!!) to fine the weather and extort money from god, budda and comp...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Peter rawai - well all I can say in the years of living and driving here, you can't go out driving that often, because if I had a pound for every ...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Not all minibus drivers are bad, some are very good drivers About the same average as foreign conmen in Phuket in my opinion, Which means there are...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

He'll probably be kicked out of the country for working without a permit...Oh, and making the useless OBorJor look....well, useless. ...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

How about the steps at Surin Beach? They have not been cleaned for years and the bushes have over grown the steps so only half the width of the steps ...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

Well done for your efforts sir. The local residents appreciate your DIY efforts! Yes, in thailand i have noticed if you polish one shoe, the other pol...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

I have not seen 1 competent mini bus driver in all of Thailand. These uneducated idiots drive flat out and over take on blind bends. I was in Chiang...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.