Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police nab UK ‘drug lord’

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested a British drug trafficking suspect wanted under a warrant in his home country for trafficking cocaine in Thailand.

drugs, crime, immigration, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 May 2017, 09:00AM

Drug lord suspect Jonathan Michael Moorby, 45, fled England before his trial, which found him guilty in absentia of trafficking cocaine and amphetamines, including cocaine by the kilogram to Thailand.

Officers from Koh Samui police station and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau on Monday afternoon (May 8) took a speedboat from Koh Samui to nearby Koh Mudsum and arrested drug lord suspect Jonathan Michael Moorby, 45, who had fled to the smaller island.

Representatives of Interpol also joined the operation.

According to Surat Thani police chief, Pol Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj, police seized a fake passport held by Moorby identifying him as a Belgian citizen under the name Goossens Wouters.

Thai police were earlier contacted by UK authorities and Interpol to help track down Moorby who is wanted under a UK warrant for drug trafficking, said Maj Gen Apichart.

Teesside Crown Court confirmed a warrant for his arrest was issued in December 2014

According to their investigation, police discovered Moorby was staying on Koh Samui.

They received a tip-off that his son would travel to Thailand to pay him a visit, so police followed the son on Koh Samui and he led them to Moorby’s rented room at a hotel.

However, the son did not find Moorby at the hotel and police discovered the fugitive Briton had rented a boat to go to nearby Koh Mudsum. Police later arrested Moorby at a resort on the island.

Maj Gen Apichart said the Belgian passport belonging to Mr Wouters had been reported lost in Thailand. Moorby allegedly told police that he bought the passport from an underground network in the South for B1 million.

Police initially charged Moorby with illegal entry and using a fake passport.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

malczx7r,instead of telling us about it,why didnt you go to that officer and confronted him with his wrongdoing?Do you really think in telling us from...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Rorri,tell me something i dont know yet.Dress-code came in 1941.That doesnt mean that thais walked shirtless before in a city.And about your question ...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Boy...what a surprise. This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects. There continues to be...(Read More)

Phuket's Techworx is leading the field in custom smart home solutions

Since when are advertorials headline news P.N??? Smart homes are nothing new, yawn....(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Eagle, trying to catch them?? Maybe you should go for a drive on the roads, you don't need to "catch" them, they are like flies around f...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

BenPendejo absolutely correct, people in uniform, won't call them police as that does real police a disservice! Walked through Chalong police sta...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

I think it is ok,this is Phuket where everything goes, not Thailand,just leave this stupid cameras at home and make your own home cinema! Horst...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

BenPendejo,Respect for your decision to move away from Thailand.It is the best way to do so if someone cant stand it anymore.I wish some more people w...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Point is: The low ranking RTP officers at the street, owners of high class cars, look at police stations. But Police wise, more than helmet fines, the...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Oh lord, how absolutely tragic. Even worse the precedent has recently been set for the driver of the motorbike to be charged with causing wrongful ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.