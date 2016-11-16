Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Police nab suspect after 6-year chase

NAKHON RATCHISIMA: After searching for six years, police at the Region 3 headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima announced yesterday (Nov 15) the arrest of the key suspect in the murder of an Australian man, apparently resulting from road rage.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 November 2016, 09:55AM

Dennis Oake with his pregnant wife Som shortly before he was killed in her home town by three youths armed with machetes. Photo: Bangkok Post file photo
Dennis Oake with his pregnant wife Som shortly before he was killed in her home town by three youths armed with machetes. Photo: Bangkok Post file photo

Lt Gen Tawitchat Palasak, the commander of Provincial Police Region 3, announced the capture of the final suspect in the case involving three Thai teenagers and Australian citizen Andrew Oake.

Oake was attacked in March 2010 on his way home with his pregnant wife, Nareerat Swengdee, on a motorcycle.

The three teens, Suvit Srimoonsri from Buri Ram, and Somyod Sangchan and Pitak Thonglong, both from Khon Kaen, became angry that they were cut off on the road.

The teens allegedly attacked Mr Oake with a machete as he tried to protect Ms Nareerat from harm. Mr Oake suffered brain damage and later died.

Suvit and Somyod surrendered to police following pressure from family members and police. However, Pitak ran away from his home town and remained in hiding for six years in different parts of Thailand.

After police at Provincial Police Region 3 kept up their probe, Pitak was finally discovered at a construction site in Nakhon Sawan on Oct 13.

He was brought back to Prasat district of Surin where the incident took place for further questioning.

Pitak is now in prison under a detention order issued by the Criminal Court in Surin until the court reaches a decision.

Rory McDonald, the father of Mr Oake who spent the past six years helping to track down the last suspect, told the Bangkok Post he could not be happier with the police’s work.

“The effort they put into this case is amazing. The police at Provincial Police Region 3 and local police in Prasat have done an excellent job. I’m very happy to see the suspect in the judicial system. I would like to say thank you to the police for the hard work they have done,” Mr McDonald said.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Tawitchat expressed concern regarding the case, saying it could damage the country’s standing internationally as the victim was a foreigner.

“This isn’t good for the country’s image. We have many foreigners living here and visiting Thailand every year. I’m glad our investigative team worked together to find the suspect,” Lt Gen Tawitchat said.

“It is all thanks to Mr Rory, who never gave up. This arrest had a lot to do with him pushing the case through,” he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
Joe12 | 25 November 2016 - 21:14:15

Rorii...don't know where you got your info from but as usual it's all wrong. 
The article also states ..."thank you to the police for the hard work they have done,” Mr McDonald said. 
He didn't travel to Macao. 
A similar article, states, "...in addition to the $80,000 he has already spent in lawyers' fees, travel costs and fees associated with getting Som and her baby safely to Australia." (http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/blood-money-to-win-freedom/story-e6frea83-1226139323760)
But then again I don't place too much faith in newspaper articles. I have a brain so I use it to properly discern what is right and what is wrong.

Rorii | 20 November 2016 - 18:16:29

Joey, joey joey, it certainly wasn't  the thai cops who soent 6 years, over AUS$100,000, of their own money, travelling included Macao, to track these bastards down,... read/understand the last paragraph to wit "“It is all thanks to Mr Rory, who never gave up. This arrest had a lot to do with him pushing the case through," this quote from Lt Gen Tawitchat.  By the way, what you read here, ISN'T  the full story.
Also, get your facts right, Rory, not Roy, does not live in Thailand.
Also, go read this
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-11-16/andrew-oake-attacker-arrested-after-machete-ambush-in-thailand/8028706

Joe12 | 19 November 2016 - 20:38:01

Rorri...get it right... It would be impossible for Roy McDonald, an Australian, living in Thailand, with a population of some 67 million, without recourse to resources that are available to Police, to engage in a such a task. You just have to read the read praise heaped on the Police by  Mr McDonald.

Kurt | 17 November 2016 - 13:47:57

Rorii, very well commented!
It was the father who pushed RTP to continue about this case.
Otherwise indeed, file would have been closed long time ago in framework of thinking: "It was just a farang".

Life in Thailand is valuated in thai baht, of course for thai only.

Rorii | 16 November 2016 - 16:12:15

Slippery, your "praise" may be a little off, it was the guys "father" that tracked down the bloody killers, not the RTP, if it wasn't for him NOTHING would have happened, the RTP basically sat on their arse, for 6 six years, another example of "it's only a farang," the last paragraph says it all.

slippery snake | 16 November 2016 - 12:23:42

Great effort by the police to get their man after 6 years on the run! 
WELL DONE....

