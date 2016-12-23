Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya

PATTAYA: Pattaya police yesterday (Dec 22) identified the foreigner whose body was found tied to a concrete pile in the waters off Koh Larn last week as a 52-year-old American national.

Friday 23 December 2016, 08:58AM

The man found dead off Koh Larn last week has been identified as Frank Thomas, seen here in video captures released by Pattaya police. Photo: Screengrab Pattaya Police via Bangkok Post
After six days of a joint investigation by officers from Muang Pattaya Police Station, Chon Buri Provincial Police and Tourist Police, the officers believe the dead man is Frank Thomas who arrived in Thailand in 2013 on a tourist visa which he had continually renewed.

Muang Pattaya Police Chief Col Apichai Krobpetch said investigators were still working on two theories: murder and suicide committed by a special method. 

On Dec 14, Mr Thomas visited Koh Larn where he went diving and catching fish with a spear gun. His body was found in the sea near Samae beach two days later. 

Col Apichai said Mr Thomas had a Thai wife but was not with her when he went to Koh Larn.

Police were collecting more information about him and trying to contact his wife for an interview to find more clues in the case. 

Mr Thomas’s body was found about 200 metres off Samae Beach on the popular tourist island at 2:30pm last Friday (Dec 16). He was wearing a Mares brand wetsuit and flippers and had around B1,500 in cash on his body. His throat had been cut. When rescue workers brought his body onto a boat, they found he was wearing a black Samsonite bag which was tied by a nylon rope to a concrete pile to which buoys are attached.

Read original story here.

 

 
