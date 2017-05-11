Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police hunt for bombers

PATTANI: CCTV footage showed four people were involved in the bomb attacks at a Big C Supercentre in Pattani’s Muang district on Tuesday, the Southern Border Provinces Police Operation Center (SBPPOC) has revealed.

violence, politics, religion, culture, police, military,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 11 May 2017, 09:18AM

SBPPOC Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Phusara said yesterday (May 10) that officers saw the face of one perpetrator clearly from the footage.

Work is under way to review footage from other CCTV cameras near the blast scene to try to identify the attackers, he said.

The perpetrators were likely local insurgents and was confident all would be eventually identified, he added.

A total of 61 people, including children, were wounded by the two blasts at the shopping centre. Three of them were in critical condition.

His Majesty the King yesterday assigned ACM Kasem Yusuk, chief of the King’s secretary office, to give flowers and other items to the victims, who were being treated at Pattani Hospital in Muang district of Pattani and Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.

The first bomb was planted at the entrance of the store’s compound next to Nong Chik Road, said Pol Lt Col Manit Panthong, an inspector of Pattani’s forensic police unit.

The other explosion was caused by a bomb in a pickup truck outside the store's main entrance, about 100 metres away from the first blast.

According to a security source, two perpetrators were seen in the pickup truck which was parked near the entrance.

Another two on a motorcycle waited for their accomplices in front of the store, the source noted.

There could also be others who acted as lookouts and mingled with people in the store, the source said, adding at least 10 people may have been involved in the attacks.

Officers are checking the identities of the four, who look similar to individuals on a database kept by the security forces, but more evidence is needed to confirm their identities, the source said.

The four are believed to be linked to two men behind car bomb attacks in Pattani last year, according to the source.

One was Abdullah Samae, who is wanted for the attack at Meeting Restaurant close to a police special force unit in Pattani’s Muang district on Feb 26. Another was Harim Dolah, who was allegedly behind an attack at the Southern View Hotel in the same district on Aug 24.

Security officials have determined the pickup that contained the bomb outside the Big C Supercentre belonged to Nuson Khachornkham, who lives in Yala’s Muang district. His wife earlier said her husband had driven to Pattani to sell canvas and she had been unable to contact him.

The source said another insurgent group, run by Seri Waemamu and Bukolee Lamso, may have stolen the vehicle from Mr Nuson, adding two groups may have worked together to carry out the attacks.

Officers meanwhile are on the lookout for Mr Nuson. An investigation found his mobile phone was last used in Tambon Maphrao Tondiew in Pattani’s Nong Chik District, the source said.

He may have been lured into selling canvas around the area before being robbed, the source noted. At press time yesterday, authorities were still unable to locate Mr Nuson.

Unit - 27

Col Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4’s forward command, said Big C has been asked to suspend trading until June 1, pending repairs to the store and a revision of its security measures.

Maj Gen Sithi Trakulwong, assistant director of Isoc’s 5th Operations Coordination Centre, said the attacks have no implications for the southern peace talks, which are moving ahead.

Another round of talks, earlier scheduled to take place this month, could be deferred as Ramadan fasting is due to commence later this month.

Meanwhile, another security source said the Pattani attacks were made at the behest of local insurgent leaders, who aim to erode public confidence in security and damage trade and investment in the area, adding they took aim at soft targets.

Intelligence suggests a group of young insurgents had just finished military-style tactical training and that the Pattani car bomb attack could have been carried out to give them more confidence in carrying out future attacks, the source said.

Attacks are likely to continue ahead of Ramadan, which starts either on May 26 or 27, the source noted.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the far South following the car bomb attacks.

In Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, bomb detectors were deployed in key commercial areas.

All vehicles entering major shopping malls in Hat Yai municipality were scanned and their drivers had their identification cards checked.

Shop owners and business operators in the area have also been urged to report anything suspicious to officials immediately.

In Yala, Betong District chief officer Damrong Deesakul yesterday deployed police, soldiers, and administrative officials as well as volunteers to take care of security measures in areas deemed vulnerable to insurgent attacks, including shopping malls.

All vehicles entering Betong’s downtown area will be checked thoroughly, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials at the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC) yesterday visited the injured at Pattani Hospital and gave financial assistance to them.

“The offence the perpetrators committed was the abuse of innocent people,” SBPAC secretary-general Supanat Siranthawineti said. “The SBPAC will provide the best care for them.”

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Jor 12, Despite your constant and largely unsuccessful attempts to discredit opinions, I think all the commentators on this site are well aware of Tha...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Eagle, my post was framed in a question- as in, "was..?" Your reading comprehension is almost as lacking as your insults. Regardless, the...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Oh common Jor 12 who cares about all that when people are dying from senseless, stupid, selfish, reckless driving???? You must be kidding, policing???...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

A doctor coming up with a guess as a horseshoe crap tells me two things...that the "doctor" can't tell a puncture from a pinch laceratio...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Yes Joe12, I know because I have been in this line of work for over 20 years, and I've been here long enough to see this waste of money dumped on ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

Kurt,in my capacity as a .blablabla.This comment comes from someone who wrote on April 28th :If walking in 1 foot deep water,you never damage any sea ...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Ben..."This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects" How is it that you know all t...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

More senseless idiotic comments from the usual rabble, who have no knowledge whatsoever of Thai customs, traditions the law and Policing. I can see wh...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

malczx7r...you comments are a good example of your western idiology, which differs totally to the east. If you bother to acquaint yourself with the cu...(Read More)

Phuket illegal Chinese guide arrested over dumped tourists out on bail, company faces fine

A illegal Chinese tour guide? Out on bail? Curious about that 'bail procedure'. She walks free this moment? Waiting for thai law wise foll...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.