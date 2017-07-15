Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police deny news reports of arrest in Krabi family massacre

KRABI: Commander of the Royal Thai Police Gen Chakthip Chaijinda held a press conference at 6.30pm yesterday (July 14) refuting recent news reports that a suspect had been arrested in the ongoing investigation of the massacre of village headman Worrayut Sanglang and seven other members of his family on Monday (July 10).

crime, death, murder, violence,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 July 2017, 12:04PM

The press conference follows the circulation of news reports that Mr Chanadai Tinphanggna, with whom Mr Worrayut was a partner in a stone mill project, had been arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Gen Chakthip was at the meeting together with officials leading the investigation, held in an ad hoc conference room in Krabi Provincial Police Station.

“There have been news reports that officials have been able to arrest one suspect in the case, and that we officials have travelled to Nakhon Si Thammarat. This news is false. It is surprising that this news has been released. Officials have not yet travelled to Nakhon Si Thammarat for the case,” said Gen Chakthip.

Police said Mr Chanadai Tinphanggna and his wife, who were both close friends of Mr Worrayut as partners in the stone mill project, had not been arrested but been questioned for over four hours by the Krabi Provincial Police Investigation Division.

“Now I am a suspect I the eyes of the community and not only suspected by authorities,” Mr Chanadai told reporters.

C and C Marine

“There are accusations that I was a mastermind in this. But I would like to clarify that it is not possible that I would ever do that. I support [Mr Worrayut]’s children,” said Mr Chanadai.

“The stone mill factory has not started business because it was still undergoing the process of obtaining permission from the administrative court,” he said.

“Also it was facing issues because the government told us it is an archaeological site,” he added.

“However, the police can check the financial statements of the investment. All I am concerned about now is my safety,” said Mr Chanadai.

See original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

The cheapest, safest, and can be done tomorrow? Put police on the hill every 300 meters. Give them cameras to take pictures of any offender. Give...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Looking at the video of this fall, it appears to me the man is not reacting in any way that I would in the same situation-as in flailing arms, etc. He...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Mr Col Santi Sakuntanark you have one more dead tourists on your back, how many more kilo dead meat you ned to close this madness in Phuket whit Jet- ...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

Only allow police escorted buses over Patong hill....(Read More)

Phuket’s Chalong Underpass flamed for slow construction

Agree with Malczxr. If drivers would simply show some courtesy and use circles properly - meaning merge to the outer lane before exiting and giving wa...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

You simply cannot engineer every bend or hill in the kingdom to cater for the incompetence of the drivers or the operators/maintainers....(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Great comment here, the suggestion will effectively put them out of business or will it just create a sideline in bogus medical certificates? “To...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

I have a problem understanding the governors psyche. 1. can't ban, even temporarily, something dangerous, until ALL safety measures are undertake...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Paully44... I have not defended the "Scum" as you wrongly suggest, merely agreeing with ematt when he states.."No details yet as to wha...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

The reason for the death is they ALL have very poor safety standards and do not know what they are doing. Plus looking at the harness clips look very ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.