KRABI: Commander of the Royal Thai Police Gen Chakthip Chaijinda held a press conference at 6.30pm yesterday (July 14) refuting recent news reports that a suspect had been arrested in the ongoing investigation of the massacre of village headman Worrayut Sanglang and seven other members of his family on Monday (July 10).

Saturday 15 July 2017, 12:04PM

The press conference follows the circulation of news reports that Mr Chanadai Tinphanggna, with whom Mr Worrayut was a partner in a stone mill project, had been arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Gen Chakthip was at the meeting together with officials leading the investigation, held in an ad hoc conference room in Krabi Provincial Police Station.

“There have been news reports that officials have been able to arrest one suspect in the case, and that we officials have travelled to Nakhon Si Thammarat. This news is false. It is surprising that this news has been released. Officials have not yet travelled to Nakhon Si Thammarat for the case,” said Gen Chakthip.

Police said Mr Chanadai Tinphanggna and his wife, who were both close friends of Mr Worrayut as partners in the stone mill project, had not been arrested but been questioned for over four hours by the Krabi Provincial Police Investigation Division.

“Now I am a suspect I the eyes of the community and not only suspected by authorities,” Mr Chanadai told reporters.

“There are accusations that I was a mastermind in this. But I would like to clarify that it is not possible that I would ever do that. I support [Mr Worrayut]’s children,” said Mr Chanadai.

“The stone mill factory has not started business because it was still undergoing the process of obtaining permission from the administrative court,” he said.

“Also it was facing issues because the government told us it is an archaeological site,” he added.

“However, the police can check the financial statements of the investment. All I am concerned about now is my safety,” said Mr Chanadai.

