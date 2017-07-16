Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Police chief: All Krabi massacre suspects arrested

Police have arrested all suspects in the killings of village headman Worayut Sanglang and his family members in tambon Ban Klang of Krabi's Ao Luek district on July 10, national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda confirmed on Saturday.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 16 July 2017, 02:43PM

A crime suppression police officer shows the chart of the location involving the suspects in the July 10 murder case of village headman Worayut Sanglang and his household members in Krabi's Ao Luek district on Saturday. Photo: Crime Suppression Police
A crime suppression police officer shows the chart of the location involving the suspects in the July 10 murder case of village headman Worayut Sanglang and his household members in Krabi's Ao Luek district on Saturday. Photo: Crime Suppression Police

The suspects were taken to the camp of 15th Infantry Battalion in Krabi's Khlong Thom district for questioning.

Pol Gen Chakthip himself went down to Krabi for a close supervision of the legal proceedings. He declined to say how many were in custody.

In Krabi, Pol Gen Chakthip led the suspects to Nai Ngop village in tambon Tak Daet of Phangnga's Muang district to examine an oil palm plantation, about 80 kilometres from Worayut's house, where the victim's Toyota Yarris had been set on fire, allegedly in a bid to destroy the evidence.

The police chief said one of the suspects was familiar with the spot in a remote area.

At this spot, police recovered more evidence including tonic drink bottles, coffee cans, camouflage shirts and empty water bottles.

The suspects were then taken to the house of one suspect about 3km away in tambon Pako of Phangnga's Muang district.

There, he led the police to retrieve items buried in the ground in five places.

There, SIM cards, memory cards, five pairs of handcuffs, a pair of gloves and three .38 revolvers, one 9mm pistol, one .357 handgun and one AK47 rifle were recovered.

Pol Gen Chakthip will hold a media briefing on the case on Sunday afternoon.

 

 
