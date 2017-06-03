Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Play it safe, War Elephants told

FOOTBALL: The Thai national team probables have been told to curb their attacking instincts and concentrate on retaining possession of the ball instead.

football,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 June 2017, 09:53AM

Thailand assistant coach Zoran Jankovic during a training session. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Thailand assistant coach Zoran Jankovic during a training session. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Zoran Jankovic, assistant to Thailand’s new coach Milovan Rajevac, told reporters after a 5-0 victory over Rayong in a warm-up game on Thursday night (June 1) that emphasis is now on avoiding mistakes.

The Thai national team probables – minus those from SCG Maung Thong United and Chiang Rai United – are currently training at Kiarti Thanee Country Club in preparation for a friendly match with Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Tuesday (June 6). A week later, the War Elephants will take on the United Arab Emirates in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Bangkok.

Jankovic said: “We were not interested in the result of this warm-up match. We played this game to plan our tactics for future assignments. We wanted the players to understand our plans, which is the most important thing.

“We are not Brazil or Germany. We don’t have any special players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. But we are the Thai national team. We must know our potential to be able to take on teams who are at a higher level than us.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“We want the players to play as a team, doing everything together. This is what we will need when facing those who are ranked higher than our team. This is the model that we want the players to follow.”

Jankovic added: “We don’t want the players to be too keen on attacking. We want every player to slow down and play it safe, making less mistakes and controlling the ball for as long as possible.

“In today’s warm-up, the players kept going back to the high-paced game they are used to playing. We don’t have much time and it is difficult to change things around quickly.”   

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

The absence of normal public transportation on Phuket is a picture of ever going on incompetence of Phuket authorities. Initiating, setting up a publ...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Pauly44,you are swerving.What has this to do with my comment that money plays a pivotal role... everywhere in the world and your answer on it.And agai...(Read More)

Dead sea turtle on Surin Beach likely killed by boat propeller

Rorii...The wound is on the turtle's left side as per the article. For descriptive analysis purposes, I used as a frame of reference when the turt...(Read More)

Murdered billionaire’s sister frets over stalled case

Quite 'transparent' non handling. Officials just shuffle this case from one to another as it is a hot potato. Typical one of the cases on th...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Gotta laugh at PN commentators. They moan when there is an alleged lack of public transport (or anything else for that matter), and still moan when on...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Why dream on Eagle? Truth doesn't sit well with you? The world knows how Thailand and it's police force operates, laws are made and broken dai...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: The culture of karma

I’ve encountered the same problem in the past with my TV changing channels by themselves. It wasn’t ghosts or spirits it was my neighbor’s remot...(Read More)

Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel

Lots of foreigners killing themselves in thailand ...(Read More)

Sperm whale carcass found floating off Phuket beach

Rorii,did Kurt specify what kind of beach?No!Did i specify what kind of beach?No!But thank you for informing us,that they dont bury them on crowded be...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.