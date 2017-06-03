FOOTBALL: The Thai national team probables have been told to curb their attacking instincts and concentrate on retaining possession of the ball instead.

Saturday 3 June 2017, 09:53AM

Thailand assistant coach Zoran Jankovic during a training session. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Zoran Jankovic, assistant to Thailand’s new coach Milovan Rajevac, told reporters after a 5-0 victory over Rayong in a warm-up game on Thursday night (June 1) that emphasis is now on avoiding mistakes.

The Thai national team probables – minus those from SCG Maung Thong United and Chiang Rai United – are currently training at Kiarti Thanee Country Club in preparation for a friendly match with Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Tuesday (June 6). A week later, the War Elephants will take on the United Arab Emirates in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Bangkok.

Jankovic said: “We were not interested in the result of this warm-up match. We played this game to plan our tactics for future assignments. We wanted the players to understand our plans, which is the most important thing.

“We are not Brazil or Germany. We don’t have any special players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. But we are the Thai national team. We must know our potential to be able to take on teams who are at a higher level than us.

“We want the players to play as a team, doing everything together. This is what we will need when facing those who are ranked higher than our team. This is the model that we want the players to follow.”

Jankovic added: “We don’t want the players to be too keen on attacking. We want every player to slow down and play it safe, making less mistakes and controlling the ball for as long as possible.

“In today’s warm-up, the players kept going back to the high-paced game they are used to playing. We don’t have much time and it is difficult to change things around quickly.”

