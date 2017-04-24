PHUKET: A plankton bloom appearing at Patong beach at the weekend has spurred Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup to call an urgent meeting with the Governor of Phuket regarding delays in the construction of the area’s new wastewater treatment plant.

Monday 24 April 2017, 05:52PM

A phoot sent in by a The Phuket News reader at the weekend shows the latest plankton bllom at the popular beach. Photo: supplied

The Phuket News was first informed of the bloom by a reader on Saturday (Apr 22) and again yesterday (Apr 23). However, it shouldbe noted that the reader today (Apr 24) said that the bloom had gone.

“I know that the cause of this bloom is the same as on other occasions, it is too much phosphorus and nitrogen in the wastewater being released into the sea.

“In light of this latest bloom I have requested for a meeting with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong tomorrow (Apr 25) to explain how important it is to get the new wastewater treatment plant constructed,” she said.

“The construction of the plant was agreed three years ago and we are committed to move forward with it, and this has to progress soon.

“The budget for construction of the plant is not coming from Patong Municiplaity, it is coming from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in Bangkok so it is not easy for me to urge for the project to move forward, this is why I need the assistance of Gov Norraphat,” she added.

On May 18 last year, Mayor Chalermluck announced that she was moving ahead with plans to build a new B80 million wastewater-treatment plant in the resort town.

The news was announced when Mayor Chalermluck revealed that Phuket Environmental Committee had admitted that excessive nitrogen in the beach water had caused plankton blooms that have turned Patong Bay beachwater brown several times. (See story here.)

On March 4, 2017, Department of Local Administration Director-General Jarin Jakkapak confirmed approval of the wasterwater-treatment plant.

With the addition of the new wastewater treatment plant, it is expected to that 70% of wastewater from within Patong Municipality will be treated before being released into the sea. (See story here.)