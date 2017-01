Recent Comments

Italian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash Seems he didn't have his helmet strapped on properly or have it on his head at all otherwise it would still be on his head and he wouldn't hav...(Read More)

Thai women injured by falling branch at Phuket beach Clearly, the government need to better manage maintenance of public areas especially beaches like Surin and Nai Yang. Lots of other problems at the...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate British couple raped and robbed reports It has been 9 days since the police announced they were investigating this story. Surely they have some new information about this by now ? Unless...(Read More)

Transport office exonerates Phuket visa-run service in fatal crash PLTO Chief Sommai Sudkaow is totally wrong. There is no legal loophole "...he claims his office has no evidence that foreigners using the service...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Joe12 An intelligent affable person would not call other posters "idiots" for expressing an opinion or politely correcting your errors. Thi...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach swerve: When in a hole, stop digging. With each further comment you make yourself look more and more inept and your previous comments more and more d...(Read More)

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues The 3 persons on the photo look like schoolboys who are disappointed to be informed they just got a D+, not even a C on there study list and can not b...(Read More)

Italian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash That is why the sign is there,benvenuto.It is showing the way to Nai Harn Beach.No misuse of public funds for me....(Read More)

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues Hmm, so you know you are building an international airport and you don't have enough computers, and then 6 months after opening you still don'...(Read More)