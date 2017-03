Start From: Thursday 20 April 2017, 11:30AM to Thursday 20 April 2017, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The April luncheon will be held at DeDos Le Lounge in Surin on 20th April 2017. Registration starts at 11.30 am followed by Lunch at 12.15 pm. Please send reservations to info@piwc-phuket.com attn. Maggy Wigman.

**We will cancel the coffee meet&greet at Starbucks on 13th April because of Songkran**