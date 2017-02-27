Pink Party

Start From: Saturday 4 March 2017, 08:00PM
to Saturday 4 March 2017, 12:00AM
XANA Beach Club 5th Anniversary. THB 300 including a complimentary glass of special selected drink. Wear pink outfit to get Free Entrance. 8PM till late.
Just curious how long it will take for some reader here,to blame this tragic incident,on the boat crew or any other thai person....(Read More)
How about he (a police officer) fled the scene?
That crime conveniently forgotten?
Unbelievable that a police officer, just punished for 1 of the ...(Read More)
Are thai hotel/company owners, teachers, etc.,men immune for syphilis?
Why only the few foreigners checked?...(Read More)
Mr 10% was not in the mix. Mr 10% has selective vision. Mr 10% has selective supervision. As many expats and tourists have said, dont worry about the ...(Read More)
They all take their turns at plucking a few feathers out of the golden goose, make their money and move on.Next please to the den of thieves ?
...(Read More)
CaptainJack69: You hit the nail on the head!
But thai make nice laws and rules for nothing.
They look at it and say..." This is fine".. ...(Read More)
Anyone else would have been jailed yet an off-duty police officer reeking of alcohol who left six people injured gets a suspended sentence only becaus...(Read More)
The media is finally growing some balls. As individuals we do not have access to the people who can make a change, but the media is wide spread and wi...(Read More)
The problem with Corruption on the Island is that it's from top to bottom.Senior official's are involved & all the way down the pecking or...(Read More)
They did forget something during that award presentation ceremony.
... One minute silence to respect all the dead and wounded chinese tourists in T...(Read More)