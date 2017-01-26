Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PIMEX reinvented, relaunched as luxury lifestyle ‘Phuket RendezVous’

PHUKET: After 14 years, the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) has been reinvented and rebranded as the luxury lifestyle event titled “Phuket RendezVous”, to be held at PIMEX’s traditional home – the five-star, award-winning Royal Phuket Marina (RPM).

Thursday 26 January 2017, 05:39PM

The award-winning Royal Phuket Marina will host the luxury lifestyle 'Phuket RendezVous' on Jan 4-7, 2018.
The award-winning Royal Phuket Marina will host the luxury lifestyle 'Phuket RendezVous' on Jan 4-7, 2018.

“Partnering with Asia’s most experienced luxury lifestyle event organiser Asia RendezVous, the Phuket RendezVous showcase event will replace the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) and build on its 14-year legacy of success,” said an RPM press release issued today (Jan 26).

The four-day Phuket RendezVous, to held on Jan 4-7, 2018, will showcase a diverse range of high-end products and attractions both on land and in water.

“Visitors will enjoy curated activities and interactive displays of some of the finer luxuries in life such as yachts, classic cars, supercars, watches, properties and art,” said the release.

“Luxury aficionados from Asia (China, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.), Europe (Russia, Germany, UK, France, etc.), as well as Bangkok and Phuket, are expected to attend the show and participate in this unique experience.

“Visitors will be able to access over 40 yachts and have the opportunity to meet with yacht brokers, high-end property developers, luxury travel organisers (including private jet and helicopter operators) as well as specialists within the areas of auctions, art and investments.

Zurich Bread

“VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to selected attractions and superyachts, while members of the public are free to explore the exciting exhibits at the Phuket RendezVous,” the release added.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the luxury industry in Phuket and Asia to come together at what will surely be the biggest luxury lifestyle event in the region,” said Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina.

“Royal Phuket Marina has successfully hosted the Phuket International Boat Show for the past 12 years. We will build on that success and expect the Phuket RendezVous to attract thousands of visitors from around the world each year,” he added.

PIMEX Organiser Andy Dowden this afternoon confirmed to The Phuket News that he remains a key organiser of the new event.

“After 14 years, PIMEX has been very successful but has decided to join together with organisers of the Singapore Rendezvous to bring the event up to another level with high-end luxury goods and supporting brands which will fit very well with the ambience of the five-star Royal Phuket Marina,” he said.

 

 
